Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kanye & Wife Bianca Suddenly Call It Quits

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Kanye West, now known as Ye, blew up the internet in January 2023 when it was widely reported that he'd suddenly married former YEEZY employee Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony. Just as suddenly as the pair got together, they've apparently separated.

Reports of Ye and Bianca's split come from skepticism-worthy tabloid sites like the Daily Mail and the US Sun, who each cite anonymous sources. That's not necessarily hard-hitting facts but it's also not too hard to believe that Ye could be the source of fraying ties.

A lengthy exposé published in October explored the challenging Ye-adidas relationship, for instance, a fraught team-up only made more irascible over the years as Ye's explosive mood blew up what was once a highly profitable partnership. Couldn't one believe that Ye's alleged antics might cause the same strife in a domestic relationship?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to said sources, Ye and Bianca have been at wit's end for some time. Bianca's family reportedly lured the 28-year-old back home to Australia after expressing "extreme concern" over some of the shenanigans that the couple got into over the summer. The breaking point was Kanye dropping trou on a Venetian boat, apparently, which also got Ye and Bianca into hot water with the local authorities.

For now, Ye and Bianca are "on a break" it seems, with no reunion currently planned.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," the US Sun's source claimed.

"Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October ... He is a very difficult person to be around and work for. He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit."

The report goes on to say that Bianca might reunite with Ye after the launch of his much-awaited album with Ty Dolla Sign, which has been in development (and delayed) for several months.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There've been many scandalous tabloid-y reports of the couple's contentious relationship, none of which have been verified by anyone other than these anonymous insiders providing the info.

For instance, one nameless source told the Daily Mail that Ye gave Bianca a strict "set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Pretty big claims but if the couple's already separated not even a year after they got married, maybe there actually is trouble in paradise. It's worth noting that though it was previously reported that Ye and Bianca were bound by a non-legal union, said sites recently reported that they are indeed legally married.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ye and Censori's quiet marriage was followed by several months of silence. The couple very much kept to themselves in the wake of widespread backlash over Ye's bluntly vile tirade in late 2022 but when they returned to the scene, they really made a splash. Ye took to the streets weraring MMA kneepads (!), strange water socks, and, on occasion, no shoes at all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Censori, meanwhile, made a habit of stepping out in skintight bodysuits, sometimes garnished with a wild accessory or outré statement piece. They made quite a pair, he shoeless in all-black and she suited up in flesh-tuned shapewear.

The resulting cultural phenomenon was so impressive that it made headlines 'round the globe. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne even dressed as Ye and Bianca for Halloween 2023.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is Kanye West Still One of Hip Hop's Wealthiest Moguls in 2023?
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Somehow, Kanye Found Someone Worse to Be YEEZY CEO
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shoeless Kanye West Is Dressing Like an Elderly Tourist
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Timeline of Kanye's "Eyesore" $6m Calabasas House Falling Apart
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Unpacking Yet *Another* Kanye & Bianca Outfit
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kanye West & wife Bianca Censori seen wearing a black T-shirt & beige top
    Kanye & Wife Bianca Suddenly Call It Quits
    • Culture
  • Cartier SoHo
    When Cartier Met SoHo: The Next Chapter of Cartier’s Love Story with NYC is Materialized
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • new balance m991win
    New Balance's 991s Are Like Beautiful Reversed JJJJounds
    • Sneakers
  • Owen Wilson seen wearing a white cowboy hat with feather & grey sweatsuit with Nike running sneakers
    Of Course, Chapeau God Owen Wilson Wears a Cowboy Hat With His Jammies
    • Style
  • New Balance's 610 sneaker in a Realtree Camo colorway
    These Realtree New Balances Are Invisible
    • Sneakers
  • ronnie fieg kith asics gel lyte iii
    Kith's ASICS GEL-LYTE IIIs Are a Throwback
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023