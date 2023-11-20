Kanye & Wife Bianca Suddenly Call It Quits

Kanye West, now known as Ye, blew up the internet in January 2023 when it was widely reported that he'd suddenly married former YEEZY employee Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony. Just as suddenly as the pair got together, they've apparently separated.

Reports of Ye and Bianca's split come from skepticism-worthy tabloid sites like the Daily Mail and the US Sun, who each cite anonymous sources. That's not necessarily hard-hitting facts but it's also not too hard to believe that Ye could be the source of fraying ties.

A lengthy exposé published in October explored the challenging Ye-adidas relationship, for instance, a fraught team-up only made more irascible over the years as Ye's explosive mood blew up what was once a highly profitable partnership. Couldn't one believe that Ye's alleged antics might cause the same strife in a domestic relationship?

According to said sources, Ye and Bianca have been at wit's end for some time. Bianca's family reportedly lured the 28-year-old back home to Australia after expressing "extreme concern" over some of the shenanigans that the couple got into over the summer. The breaking point was Kanye dropping trou on a Venetian boat, apparently, which also got Ye and Bianca into hot water with the local authorities.

For now, Ye and Bianca are "on a break" it seems, with no reunion currently planned.

"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," the US Sun's source claimed.

"Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October ... He is a very difficult person to be around and work for. He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit."

The report goes on to say that Bianca might reunite with Ye after the launch of his much-awaited album with Ty Dolla Sign, which has been in development (and delayed) for several months.

There've been many scandalous tabloid-y reports of the couple's contentious relationship, none of which have been verified by anyone other than these anonymous insiders providing the info.

For instance, one nameless source told the Daily Mail that Ye gave Bianca a strict "set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Pretty big claims but if the couple's already separated not even a year after they got married, maybe there actually is trouble in paradise. It's worth noting that though it was previously reported that Ye and Bianca were bound by a non-legal union, said sites recently reported that they are indeed legally married.

Ye and Censori's quiet marriage was followed by several months of silence. The couple very much kept to themselves in the wake of widespread backlash over Ye's bluntly vile tirade in late 2022 but when they returned to the scene, they really made a splash. Ye took to the streets weraring MMA kneepads (!), strange water socks, and, on occasion, no shoes at all.

Censori, meanwhile, made a habit of stepping out in skintight bodysuits, sometimes garnished with a wild accessory or outré statement piece. They made quite a pair, he shoeless in all-black and she suited up in flesh-tuned shapewear.

The resulting cultural phenomenon was so impressive that it made headlines 'round the globe. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne even dressed as Ye and Bianca for Halloween 2023.