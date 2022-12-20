Moncler Genius Is London Bound, Baby!

Listen up and listen good: Moncler Genius is coming to London!

A platform conceived by brand CEO Remo Ruffini back in 2018, Moncler Genius is a collaborative project whereby the Italian label invites the industry's most exciting designers and brands to have their say on archetypal Moncler pieces.

From JW Anderson and 1017 ALYX 9SM, to Craig Green, Palm Angels, and more, the project to-date has been a resounding success — which, of course, is no surprise, right?

Now, almost five years since its inception, Ruffini is journeying with Moncler Genius to London with a live showcase which is set to take place during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2023.

According to a statement, the forthcoming showcase will “give voice to a new roster of creative minds coming from all disciplines and spaces, each one expressing a distinct interpretation of the Moncler world.”

Of course, the collaborators involved are yet to be announced, and, in truth, if Moncler Genius’ varied track record of wild link ups is anything to go by, your guess is as good as ours as to who they'll share the stage with.

Undeniably, 2023 is set to be a big year for Ruffini and Moncler Genius — and we’re here for the ride!