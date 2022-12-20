Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Moncler Genius Is London Bound, Baby!

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Listen up and listen good: Moncler Genius is coming to London!

A platform conceived by brand CEO Remo Ruffini back in 2018, Moncler Genius is a collaborative project whereby the Italian label invites the industry's most exciting designers and brands to have their say on archetypal Moncler pieces.

From JW Anderson and 1017 ALYX 9SM, to Craig Green, Palm Angels, and more, the project to-date has been a resounding success — which, of course, is no surprise, right?

Now, almost five years since its inception, Ruffini is journeying with Moncler Genius to London with a live showcase which is set to take place during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2023.

According to a statement, the forthcoming showcase will “give voice to a new roster of creative minds coming from all disciplines and spaces, each one expressing a distinct interpretation of the Moncler world.”

Of course, the collaborators involved are yet to be announced, and, in truth, if Moncler Genius’ varied track record of wild link ups is anything to go by, your guess is as good as ours as to who they'll share the stage with.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Undeniably, 2023 is set to be a big year for Ruffini and Moncler Genius — and we’re here for the ride!

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
