JW Anderson x Moncler Is a Stroke of Genius

Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection with Moncler Genius could easily be mistaken for one from his eponymous brand. A vibrant explosion of color decorating playful silhouettes that are both familiar yet obscure: something of a common occurrence in more recent JW Anderson collections.

His upbeat approach, as per, heavily informs the third JW Anderson x Moncler Genius collaboration of the series, which is defined by the Italian brand's functional and outdoorsy roots. Anderson has his say on classic padded parkas, dressing them with leather straps, as well as zip-up jackets which sit alongside oversized jumpers, sweatshirts, and teddy fleeces.

When it comes to color, nobody quite does it like Anderson, a feat that's seen him become a favorite for the likes of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and Dua Lipa.

This expert use of color continues in this collaboration too, as vibrant pops of blue, green, and pink are realized on washed cottons and mixed denims, as well as Moncler’s signature nylon and technical fabrics.

Available online now, JW Anderson x Moncler round three also plays with the idea of supersizing, as extra padding is added to tote bags and slides, while Chelsea boots are joined with stand-out crocheted hats.

For Moncler, Anderson is just one in a long list of names to have collaborated with Genius since its inception in 2018. Devised by Remo Ruffini as a collaborative platform that invites creative designers to have their say on Moncler outerwear, the project has featured the likes of Craig Green, 1017 ALYX 9SM, and Palm Angels, to name a few.