Moncler Grenoble Has Us Ready to Hit The Slopes (In Style)

The ski season has just commenced. You’ve arrived at your quaint wooden chalet tucked away in the Swiss Alps, St. Mortiz to be exact. As one does you’ve pre-planned your outfits for the week; from the slopes to apres ski, you’re sure to be the best dressed, with the finest picks from Moncler Grenoble's most recent collection.

The Fall/Winter 2023 collection is the third installment of Moncler Grenoble —the brand’s exclusive line of high-performance ski gear made with mountain lovers in mind, but still striking a balance between high performance and high style, because why choose between the two?

From the bug-eyed, couture-esq ski goggles to colorful mismatched ski suit sets and chic grandma-approved sweaters – Moncler Grenoble does it all – perfect for professional snowboarders, and don’t worry, even the most novice of skiers.

Amongst the sea of waterproof GORE-TEX Ski jackets, 4-way stretch fabrics, and sophisticated ventilation, and disguised under bold colors and pops of primary yellows, reds, greens, and blues lies a selection of the finest knitwear – best suited for days spent lounging by the fireplace in between runs.

And what better way to debut cutting-edge expertise in skiwear innovation, than with a campaign starring the most mountain-loving of all? That is, four notable professional slope-goers – Perrine Laffont, Richard Permin, Shaun White, and Cai Xuetong – whom Moncler invited to Switzerland to reflect on how life moved by mountains goes beyond performance.

Not only do we see the four of them in their element, shredding down the powdered slopes with the utmost skill and grace, but we also get a glimpse behind the performance, of the moments spent off the slopes, and rather, in the cabin sipping on hot cocoa and playing cards. And now it seems Moncler Grenoble might have even out-performed itself with the opening of its first-ever flagship store in the ritzy St. Mortiz shopping strip – a nature-inspired dedicated space for all things Grenoble, all year round.

But, unfortunately as much as one might wish, putting on a fresh Moncler ski suit will not result in miraculous Shaun White snowboarding capabilities (one wishes). However, if the latest collection tells us one thing, it’s that, you might not be the best on the slopes, but you’ll undoubtedly be the most stylish when you’re shredding down them.