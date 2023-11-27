sacai x Moncler Is a Look Into Future of Functional Outerwear

sacai’s Chitose Abe isn’t known for her subtle designs, so the fact she’s crafted a collection for Moncler that almost feels like a glimpse into the future of outerwear doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

In fact, when you consider Abe’s sacai releases of late — a Jean Paul Gaultier sneaker, a Nike Magmascape, and a Carhartt WIP collab, to name only a few — groundbreaking designs and partnerships are becoming regular practice for the famed Japanese designer.

1 / 5 Moncler

Abe’s Moncler link up, though, is different. Not only is it an anniversary special celebrating the Italian label’s 70th anniversary, but it’s a look into the future of outerwear on a much broader scale.

Abe’s sacai draws on Moncler’s brand journey, which originated in the mountains and before migrating to the city, and delivers a layered capsule of four looks ready to equip anyone for a similar kind of journey.

Moncler

Comprising two full looks for both men and women, the collection is described by sacai and Moncler as being both feminine and pragmatic, as well as undeniably practical.

Take the jackets that can be attached to trousers to become a boilersuit, for instance, or a puffer that transforms into a cape with the flip of a zip. Each look is a multi-piece form that can be disconnected and reconnected in a new way.

1 / 5 Moncler

Landing on November 27 at both Moncler and sacai, the practical collection is rounded out with suit jackets, puffers both long and cropped, teddy vests, functional bibs, and pleated dresses, each of which also boast the collection’s undeniable functionality.

Abe is — and I don’t say this lightly — one of the most progressive designers in the game right now and her vision for Moncler (and the future of outerwear in general) is a shining testament to that.