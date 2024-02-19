Moncler Grenoble Revisits Gozzilah's Universe of Outdoor 'Fits (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off a massive runway show on the snowy slopes of St. Moritz, Moncler Grenoble shifts focus to its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, another solid offering by the ski-focused line.

Moncler Grenoble SS24 is led by outerwear in varying weights and lengths for suitability in multiple environments, resulting in pieces like lightweight down-filled vests and jackets. Some wears receive technical mesh linings, while others boast a high-performance shell in GORE-TEX PACLITE.

Technical outdoor trousers and shorts are styled with cool jacklegs (literal jackets for your legs). At the same time, Moncler Grenoble SS24 offers some pretty cool accessories like caps, gloves, and neckwarmers, all rendered in the collection's earthy palette for coordinated looks.

Moncler / Ivan Dzhatiev

Missed out on Salehe Bembury's TrailGrips or the other general release drops? Moncler Grenoble SS24 delivers a fresh batch of Trailgrip shoes and new sandals, making a big final stomp in this collection.

Functionality is one of the main components of Moncler Grenoble. The term functionality came to Gozzilah's mind when describing the Moncler imprint in three words. His others were "elegance" and "tradition."

All three words — functionality, elegance, and tradition — come to life in Moncler Grenoble's SS24 offering, marrying utilitarian details with rich natural tones and Moncler Grenoble flair.

No one could paint the Monclere Grenoble SS24 picture better than Gozzilah, an Instagram account known for its incredibly outdoor-worthy 'fits. After nailing 2023's Trailgrip assignment, of course, Moncler Grenoble again enlisted the artist for visuals, where Gozzilah again brought Moncler Grenoble's pieces into his "Hootdoor Odyssey."

As Gozzilah served up fresh Moncler Grenoble content for his 120K following to swoon over, the artist chatted with us about the process behind his niche aesthetic and relationship with the great outdoors.

Moncler / Ivan Dzhatiev

When did your connection to the outdoors and technical clothing begin?

I was born and raised between the ocean and the mountains. I have always been connected to nature through outdoor activities with my father! Even back then, technical clothing fascinated me as design objects. Ten years ago, I became passionate about big wall climbing and, more recently, bouldering! Of course, gearing up to face the sometimes challenging conditions, technical clothing became essential for their functionality.

How would you describe your creative process?

"It's about telling a story through images and silhouettes. In a world where everything is consumable, including images, storytelling is an essential value in artistic work.

It all starts with a vision. I carefully select a set of pieces, and a gestation occurs, culminating in the birth of a new singularity each time. Whether it pleases the masses or not is a detail; it takes its place, unique, within the bestiary that I paint."

Moncler / Ivan Dzhatiev

How would you describe your unique perspective?

The mysterious universe in which my characters immerse themselves is an allegory of exploration. It questions the place of the ego within nature, shedding light on beauty, aesthetics, and attention to detail, contrasting with a world where everything is quantifiable, where everything is mere numbers and performance.