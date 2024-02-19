Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Moncler Grenoble Revisits Gozzilah's Universe of Outdoor 'Fits (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Fresh off a massive runway show on the snowy slopes of St. Moritz, Moncler Grenoble shifts focus to its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, another solid offering by the ski-focused line.

Moncler Grenoble SS24 is led by outerwear in varying weights and lengths for suitability in multiple environments, resulting in pieces like lightweight down-filled vests and jackets. Some wears receive technical mesh linings, while others boast a high-performance shell in GORE-TEX PACLITE. 

Technical outdoor trousers and shorts are styled with cool jacklegs (literal jackets for your legs). At the same time, Moncler Grenoble SS24 offers some pretty cool accessories like caps, gloves, and neckwarmers, all rendered in the collection's earthy palette for coordinated looks.

1 / 2
Moncler / Ivan Dzhatiev

Missed out on Salehe Bembury's TrailGrips or the other general release drops? Moncler Grenoble SS24 delivers a fresh batch of Trailgrip shoes and new sandals, making a big final stomp in this collection.

Functionality is one of the main components of Moncler Grenoble. The term functionality came to Gozzilah's mind when describing the Moncler imprint in three words. His others were "elegance" and "tradition."

All three words — functionality, elegance, and tradition — come to life in Moncler Grenoble's SS24 offering, marrying utilitarian details with rich natural tones and Moncler Grenoble flair.

No one could paint the Monclere Grenoble SS24 picture better than Gozzilah, an Instagram account known for its incredibly outdoor-worthy 'fits. After nailing 2023's Trailgrip assignment, of course, Moncler Grenoble again enlisted the artist for visuals, where Gozzilah again brought Moncler Grenoble's pieces into his "Hootdoor Odyssey."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As Gozzilah served up fresh Moncler Grenoble content for his 120K following to swoon over, the artist chatted with us about the process behind his niche aesthetic and relationship with the great outdoors.

1 / 3
Moncler / Ivan Dzhatiev

When did your connection to the outdoors and technical clothing begin?

I was born and raised between the ocean and the mountains. I have always been connected to nature through outdoor activities with my father! Even back then, technical clothing fascinated me as design objects. Ten years ago, I became passionate about big wall climbing and, more recently, bouldering! Of course, gearing up to face the sometimes challenging conditions, technical clothing became essential for their functionality.

How would you describe your creative process?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"It's about telling a story through images and silhouettes. In a world where everything is consumable, including images, storytelling is an essential value in artistic work.

It all starts with a vision. I carefully select a set of pieces, and a gestation occurs, culminating in the birth of a new singularity each time. Whether it pleases the masses or not is a detail; it takes its place, unique, within the bestiary that I paint."

1 / 3
Moncler / Ivan Dzhatiev

How would you describe your unique perspective?

The mysterious universe in which my characters immerse themselves is an allegory of exploration. It questions the place of the ego within nature, shedding light on beauty, aesthetics, and attention to detail, contrasting with a world where everything is quantifiable, where everything is mere numbers and performance.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Duchess Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460
Image on Highsnobiety
Classic Pearl Bracelet
Hatton Labs
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-1090v2
ASICS
$120
We Recommend
  • moncler grenoble fw24
    Moncler Grenoble Brought the Heat to Snowy St. Moritz
    • Style
  • JAY-Z's Roc Nation x Moncler collaboration puffers, jackets, coats worn by models
    JAY-Z Designed Roc Nation's Startlingly Beautiful Moncler Collaboration
    • Style
  • Moncler's Grenoble FW23 Collection
    Moncler's Next Show Is Taking Us to the Slopes
    • Style
  • Moncler's Grenoble FW23 Collection
    Moncler Grenoble Has Us Ready to Hit The Slopes (In Style)
    • Style
  • Moncler & sacai are collaborating for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Moncler x sacai Is a Glimpse Into the Future of Outerwear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • moncler grenoble ss24
    Moncler Grenoble Revisits Gozzilah's Universe of Outdoor 'Fits (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • HOKA's Kawana 2 sneaker in release colorways
    HOKA's Versatile Kawana 2 Sneaker Is Spring Break for Your Feet
    • Sneakers
  • Lewis hamilton wears a black jacket, white T-shirt & red sunglasses
    Moto Gear Has Finally Peaked
    • Style
  • anessa bryant nike kobe 8 leopard outfit
    Vanessa Bryant Brought Serious Nike Kobe Heat to Disneyland
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell's Agility Peak 5 sneaker in black GORE-TEX with BOA laces
    Merrell's Best Trek Shoe Looks Even Better Without Laces
    • Sneakers
  • Dior's B9s menswear sneaker
    The Making of Dior's Low-Profile, High-Tech Skate Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024