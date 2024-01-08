Moncler's Next Show Is Taking Us to the Slopes

After putting on big shows season after season, Moncler's fashion show game has officially reached mountainous levels. Literally.

Moncler is taking its next fashion show to the slopes of St. Moritz, Switzerland, where the brand will stage its Grenoble Fall/Winter 2024 presentation in the luxury alpine town.

Moncler Grenoble FW24 is scheduled to go down on February 3, 2024, in St. Moritz, introducing a new collection of "peak technical mountain apparel" for fans' ski and après ski needs.

In December, Moncler opened its first-ever Moncler Grenoble flagship in St. Moritz, placing its skiwear line in the bustling town known for its many ski trails, rich snowcapped scenery, and glitzy flair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Indeed, St. Moritz continues to be a hot spot for high-class winter getaways and luxury fashion. Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Gucci have retail spaces in the town. Bally also has a storefront in St. Moritz, and even dropped a collection honoring the resort under the direction of Rhuigi Villaseñor.

Moncler shows are rarely small affairs — they're huge. The brand has taken over Milan with a parade of Maya jackets and ruled London Fashion Week with its massive Art of Genius collaborations.

How much bigger can a Moncler show get? Well, take it the slopes with all of Moncler's closest friends, of course.