FW23 Trend: Fashion Is off to the Races

Another fashion month has come and gone. Between the quests to be the next online hit and obsessions with massive headwear, another fashion trend is gaining momentum: the need for speed.

I'm not talking "vroom, vroom, I'm in me mom's car." Instead, motorcore is the term that's been floating around since last year, speaking to the people's infatuation with looking like they're about to hop on a motorcycle only to grab an Uber to an event.

Indeed, no bikes, just vibes and a 'fit.

Fall/Winter 2023 presentations saw more houses go all gas for the look, introducing their own takes on the motorcore craze.

Jil Sander FW23 surprised us, opening its show with branded moto looks, complete with leather jackets and matching trousers.

For its first runway show since the ad scandal, Balenciaga may have toned down things up top, but down below (footwear) was all Demna and his love for the biker lifestyle. Does anyone remember the Tyrex boots?

Gucci's mens line and Ottolinger (specifically its PUMA collab) also sent luxurified racing styles down the runway as part of their FW23 collections.

The trend has been slowly picking up speed for some time now, propelled by brands like Diesel and who's-who's of street style like Ye, Rosalía, and Bella Hadid.

The aesthetic was the foundation of AMBUSH and Nike's Dunk collaboration. Meanwhile, Palace x Gucci and Supreme upped the ante with their bikes (yes, actual motorcycles).

Meanwhile, in the land of TikTok — home to other trends like the folded-over Dickies and the weird girl aesthetic — fashion hashtags for motocross, motorcycle, and pretty much anything racing-related are quite popular (altogether, these categories host billions of views).

The relationship between fashion and motorcycles is nothing new. Pieces like leather vests, moto jackets, and engineer boots are synonymous with the subculture. These styles served as symbols of rebellion to outsiders but a unifying connection among the clubs and gangs.

Harley Davidson is a brand that often comes to mind when I think about the perfect marriage of fashion and the world of two-wheel rides. As legendary as its bikes are, the brand's gear — tees, boots, leather jackets, etc. — continues to garner attention from OG Harley fans and everyday fashion heads.

Harley Davidson recognizes the top-notch craftsmanship and style status of its motorcycle gear. The brand recently launched its new H-D Collections, a modern apparel line led by YEEZY alum Louise Goldin.

Harley Davidson is back? Luxury houses with motocross boots? Tiktok's growing obsession with scoring a racing jacket? Buckle up. We're about to be in for a ride with fashion this year.