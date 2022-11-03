Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A MSCHF Exhibition Promises Pranks at Perrotin

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

MSCHF's next move isn't a tongue-in-cheek product drop — it's a full-on exhibition showcasing the Brooklyn art collective's devilishly clever work.

On November 3, New York City's Perrotin gallery will unveil No More Tears, I'm Lovin' It, a show that serves a generous helping of MSCHF's specialty: exposing the absurdities of American culture, from our obsession with designer logos to our profit-hungry healthcare system.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Per a press release, the exhibit will be structured around the concept of a strip mall, complete with "stores" and interactive experiences.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Instead of your typical mall greeter, visitors will be confronted with the disembodied hand of rapper 24kGoldn, whose face and body will remain concealed behind a wall.

From there, patrons will be invited to "shop." An installation mimicking a Foot Locker sneaker store will serve as a follow-up to MSCHF's viral "Satan Shoes," and a second in-gallery outpost — this one modeled after GameStop — will invite visitors to play MSCHF-developed video games.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The mall of MSCHF will also contain an art gallery spotlighting the group's latest prankster art project, "Severed Spots," a series of colored dots sliced from Damien Hirst's "Spots" series and re-framed individually.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you thought things couldn't get weirder, think again. MSCHF's mall will also feature a life-size ,marble sculpture of Jennifer Lopez, a work somehow constructed from paparazzi photos of the singer. Said photos were apparently stitched together using a special computer program and modeled into the 3D work.

With No More Tears, I'm Lovin' It, MSCHF turns the art of getting up to no good into, well, art. The show opens at Perrotin New York on November 3 and runs through December 23.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Relaxed Long-Sleeve Top Beige
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceInsulated Himalayan Vest Dark Oak
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyNylon Side Bag Cobalt Blue
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s State-Of-The-Art Air Max Sneaker Goes Reptile (Again)
  • The Beauty of Braun Vs. the Dying Art of Hand-Repaired Hi-Fi
  • L'Artisan Parfumeur Teach Us The Art of Play
  • Your Home Herb Garden Is Now a Piece of Art
  • Canada Goose & the Art of Endurance: When Fashion Faces Elements
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now