Feeling Dirty? Clean Up With MSCHF's Fabuloso Perfume

Smell that? MSCHF — AKA the art world's resident prankster — is back with another drop: Smells Like Fabuloso, a perfume that smells like, well, Fabuloso.

MSCHF's homage to the iconic all-purpose cleaner, beloved for its Barney-purple color and lavender scent, comes bottled in a violet atomizer emblazoned with a mash-up of the MSCHF and Fabuloso logos.

The eau de parfum officially launches today on MSCHF's website, but a selection of TikTok fragrance influencers have already been seeded bottles. According to creator @paulreactss, the scent is surprisingly wearable. "I don't know about y'all, but I grew up smelling Fabuloso and if I could drink it, I would," he says in an unboxing. "I wish I could say I hate it, but it's like lemony, zesty, super fucking clean. Like, this is the definition of a clean fragrance. Mad at it? I'm not mad at it."

Smells Like Fabuloso is MSCHF's second fragrance. Its olfactory debut, Smells Like WD-40, launched last March and immediately went viral for cleverly recontextualizing the industrial lubricant, famously formulated with vanillin — a synthetic molecule mimicking the scent of vanilla — to mask the smell of silicon oils.

To celebrate the launch of Smells like Fabuloso, MSCHF has restocked Smells like WD-40 — you can even purchase both perfumes as set.

Clearly, there's an overarching theme to MSCHF's fragrance launches. Both Fabuloso and WD-40 are so ubiquitous, they're as recognizable by logo as they are by smell. We're not supposed to sniff them as we would a perfume, but we do anyway — kind of like gasoline or rubbing alcohol, which many people cite as Things That Smell Weirdly Good.

Smells Like Exxon? Smells Like Antiseptic? What MSCHF sticks under our noses next is anyone's guess.