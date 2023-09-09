MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Looks Extra, Well, Pumped

Alexa, play "Pump It" by the Black Eyed Peas.

The classic Black Eyed Peas song is pretty fitting for the unveiling of MSCHF's latest creation: an extra-pumped Reebok Pump Omni Zone II shoe.

In early looks, MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 is presented in two colorways: royal blue/orange/white and aqua blue/yellow/grey.

The aqua blue pairs receive some leather and suede paneling for the upper, while the royal iteration boasts what looks like primarily leather uppers. And as you can see, both are embedded with plenty of Reebok's "the pump" (times eight, to be exact).

The basketball-shaped air pumps typically appear on the tongue of the standard Pump Omni Zone II shoes. MSCHF maintains the basketball shoe's tradition, preserving the push-me-please detail on the collaborative pairs' tongue — plus a few more pumps here and a pump there throughout the upper.

It's worth pointing out that MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 is marked with co-branding, suggesting this is an official linkup between the two brands.

No word yet on when MSCHF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 will drop. However, it's being said that they'll be pumping up pretty soon.

MSCHF is keeping its foot on the gas with its wild footwear, having recently debuted a "medical" boot (and mules), thirst-quenching Super Normal 2s, Crocs boots, and those big red boots this year alone. Yeah, the "Astro Boy" boots happened this year. Crazy, right?

Now, it looks like MSCHF is ready to get pumped with Reebok.