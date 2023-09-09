Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Looks Extra, Well, Pumped

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Alexa, play "Pump It" by the Black Eyed Peas.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The classic Black Eyed Peas song is pretty fitting for the unveiling of MSCHF's latest creation: an extra-pumped Reebok Pump Omni Zone II shoe.

In early looks, MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 is presented in two colorways: royal blue/orange/white and aqua blue/yellow/grey.

The aqua blue pairs receive some leather and suede paneling for the upper, while the royal iteration boasts what looks like primarily leather uppers. And as you can see, both are embedded with plenty of Reebok's "the pump" (times eight, to be exact).

The basketball-shaped air pumps typically appear on the tongue of the standard Pump Omni Zone II shoes. MSCHF maintains the basketball shoe's tradition, preserving the push-me-please detail on the collaborative pairs' tongue — plus a few more pumps here and a pump there throughout the upper.

It's worth pointing out that MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 is marked with co-branding, suggesting this is an official linkup between the two brands.

No word yet on when MSCHF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 will drop. However, it's being said that they'll be pumping up pretty soon.

MSCHF is keeping its foot on the gas with its wild footwear, having recently debuted a "medical" boot (and mules), thirst-quenching Super Normal 2s, Crocs boots, and those big red boots this year alone. Yeah, the "Astro Boy" boots happened this year. Crazy, right?

Now, it looks like MSCHF is ready to get pumped with Reebok.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • labor day discounts
    The Best Labor Day Discounts Happening Today
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Classic Sneakers Should Be in Every Wardrobe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Retro Basketball Shoes to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • snkrs day wishlist restocks
    Nike SNKRS Day Restocks That Sneakerheads Are Praying For
    • Sneakers
  • theory ss24
    For SS24, Theory Tells a Story of the Spring Uniform
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Looks Extra, Well, Pumped
    • Sneakers
  • helmut lang peter do debut
    Peter Do Does Helmut Lang, But Not As You Know It
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Smile, You're at Collina Strada
    • Style
  • nike snkrs day releases
    Nike’s 2023 SNKRS Day Releases (So Far) Are In
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023