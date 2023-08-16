Sign up to never miss a drop
Remember MSCHF's "Medical Boot?" Well, It's a Mule Now

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety
Brace yourselves (pun heavily intended), as Brookyln-based collective MSCHF has cooked up another orthopedic-level shoe.

The MSCHF AC-2, MSCHF Sneaker's latest mad scientist creation, is a mule-ified version of the brand's previous AC-1 shoe. That knee-high shoe was constructed like a conventional sneaker but bore a striking resemblance to the medical walking boots that may be prescribed by a foot doctor (or pediatrician, if you're fancy) to ease a broken foot or sprain.

MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg once told Highsnobiety he wanted consumers to think of the AC-1 as more of a "high-fashion boot" in the vein of the stylistically-adventurous shoes that luxury labels send down the runways.

Greenberg also believes that at least one luxury label took some design cues from MSCHF's AC-1 but, hey, that's pure speculation.

Anyways, like the predecessor that released in October 2022, MSCHF's AC-2 is also designed with typical sneaker details, including a neoprene sock liner and high-traction outsole for heightened grip not typical for a slip-on.

MSCHF wrapped these sneaker-worthy features in that familiar light grey rubber mold, again affecting the look of a foot-protecting medical device. This time, the single woven black strap that runs across the AC-2's upper isn't just part of its charm, it's a purposeful addition that locks in the wearer's foot.

Unlike its AC-1, which retailed for $450, MSCHF's AC-2 slip-on will only be $115. Half the boot, less than half the price. Makes sense.

Expect MSCHF's backless AC-2 shoe to launch on MSCHF's website and MSCHF Sneakers app on August 22 at 2PM EST. So, mark your calendars and set your alarms.

It's rarely a dull moment in the MSCHF-verse, especially when we're discussing the footwear department.

In recent months alone, MSCHF has debuted both a Crocs collab and black colorway of its now-infamous Big Red Boot, a Kid Cudi-co-signed Super Normal shoe, and the front-to-back BWD reversible sneaker.

Now, with the AC-2, MSCHF has sprung another medical-looking shoe on us, in case any mule boys out there are looking to embrace accident-recovery drip.

