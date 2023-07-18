Sign up to never miss a drop
Actually, MSCHF's Sharing Its F&F Super Normal 2s With Everyone

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

MSCHF's Friends and Family-exclusive Super Normal 2 "Raspberry Lemonade" will see a wider release after all. Guess everyone is considered MSCHF's friend and family.

MSCHF revealed the latest Super Normal 2 sneaker about a month ago, showcasing the new vibrant scheme of yellow and pinkish red hues inspired by raspberry lemonade.

Though, fans in the comments got major McDonald's vibes from the shoe. Indeed, it could easily serve as the perfect steez for Mickey D's employees.

For the initial reveal of the MSCHF Super Normal 2 "Raspberry Lemonade," the caption read "Friends and Family." In the sneaker world, Friends and Family (F&F) shoes are footwear made exclusively available to a select few, typically those close to the brand (hence, the term friends and family).

So, it seemed like the MSCHF shoe wouldn't ever see a general release — or so we thought.

In true MSCHF fashion, the brand making its F&Fs available to everyone. And in case you're looking to cop, MSCHF Super Normal 2 "Raspberry Lemonade" will release via draw MSCHF Sneakers app today, July 18, at 2PM EST.

You may want to set your alarms, 'cause the raffle will only be open for an hour.

MSCHF's Super Normal turned one last month, marking a year since the distorted Air Force 1-inspired shoe hit our feeds as another wild drop by the mischievous collective.

Since its initial riff on the classic all-white Uptowns, we've seen the Super Normal arrive in other interesting schemes like a minty fresh take, orange milk, and a colorway demonic enough to make Christians clutch their cross pendant necklaces (again).

The brand even linked with Kid Cudi, who made its not-so-normal shoe even more unordinary.

Now, MSCHF is expanding its friends and family circles with offerings of Raspberry Lemonade. The question now is: who will be lucky enough to get a sip?

