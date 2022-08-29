Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Back to Black: Celebs Revisited Their Goth Phase at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

The red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAS, typically awash with glitter and color, was surprisingly moody.

Gone were Avril Lavigne's hot pink suit, Lil Nas X's lavender gown, and Megan Fox's liquid "naked dress," 'fits that captivated onlookers last time around. 2022, it seems, is the year celebrities are revisiting their goth phase.

There's no shame in going back to black — there's a reason the inky shade is perennially in style. And don't conflate a colorless red carpet to a lack of glamour, because the 2022 VMAs had plenty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lil Nas X, perpetually best-dressed in our books, donned a feathery hoop skirt and matching halo-like headpiece, both by Harris Reed. Look familiar? Reed designed a gold version of the rapper's obsidian ensemble for Iman to wear to the 2021 Met Gala.

Lizzo went full goth glamour in midnight blue by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, complete with slicked-back hair and navy lipstick, accented with a faux lip ring.

Two is a coincidence; three is a pattern. Doechii also dressed dark in a black leather blazer and mini skirt, accessorized with black diamond grills.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

BLACKPINK lived up to their name in color-coordinated ensembles, all in — you guessed it — black: Lisa opted for CELINE, Jisoo repped Dior, Jennie stepped out in Chanel, and Rosé went for Saint Laurent.

No surprise to anyone, all four members of Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin matched in glam rock Gucci, the undisputed standout being Ethan Torchio's custom black tulle bustier, grommet-studded bracelets, and leather gloves.

Finally, Avril Lavigne, our mother of pop punk, ditched last year's pink tartan for a corseted long-sleeve tee and oversized cargo pants (both black — and by Versace). Julia Fox-esque eye makeup completed the simple yet show-stopping look.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Are we witnessing a shift from the neon glitz of Y2K fashion to the moodier aesthetic of tumblr-era grunge? As trend forecaster Coco Mocoe recently predicted, "We are going to see an influencer who dresses and looks like Taylor Momsen."

Only time will tell if our "Teenage Dirtbag" eras are about to come back in style. In the meantime, start digging up your plaid skater skirts, knee-high Converse, and black fishnets.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenHeger T-Shirt Yellow
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KeenZerraport II Magnet/Magnet
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPFlint Pant Hamilton Brown Rinsed
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Ferragamo to Martine Rose, Here Are the Black Designers to Have in Your Closet
  • The Met's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Exhibit, Explained By Its Curator
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
  • Another Legendary "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Leaps Back into the Game
  • What's With All the Weird Accessories, Timmy C?
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now