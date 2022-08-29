Back to Black: Celebs Revisited Their Goth Phase at the 2022 MTV VMAs

The red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAS, typically awash with glitter and color, was surprisingly moody.

Gone were Avril Lavigne's hot pink suit, Lil Nas X's lavender gown, and Megan Fox's liquid "naked dress," 'fits that captivated onlookers last time around. 2022, it seems, is the year celebrities are revisiting their goth phase.

There's no shame in going back to black — there's a reason the inky shade is perennially in style. And don't conflate a colorless red carpet to a lack of glamour, because the 2022 VMAs had plenty.

Lil Nas X, perpetually best-dressed in our books, donned a feathery hoop skirt and matching halo-like headpiece, both by Harris Reed. Look familiar? Reed designed a gold version of the rapper's obsidian ensemble for Iman to wear to the 2021 Met Gala.

Getty Images

Lizzo went full goth glamour in midnight blue by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, complete with slicked-back hair and navy lipstick, accented with a faux lip ring.

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Two is a coincidence; three is a pattern. Doechii also dressed dark in a black leather blazer and mini skirt, accessorized with black diamond grills.

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

BLACKPINK lived up to their name in color-coordinated ensembles, all in — you guessed it — black: Lisa opted for CELINE, Jisoo repped Dior, Jennie stepped out in Chanel, and Rosé went for Saint Laurent.

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

No surprise to anyone, all four members of Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin matched in glam rock Gucci, the undisputed standout being Ethan Torchio's custom black tulle bustier, grommet-studded bracelets, and leather gloves.

Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Finally, Avril Lavigne, our mother of pop punk, ditched last year's pink tartan for a corseted long-sleeve tee and oversized cargo pants (both black — and by Versace). Julia Fox-esque eye makeup completed the simple yet show-stopping look.

Are we witnessing a shift from the neon glitz of Y2K fashion to the moodier aesthetic of tumblr-era grunge? As trend forecaster Coco Mocoe recently predicted, "We are going to see an influencer who dresses and looks like Taylor Momsen."

Only time will tell if our "Teenage Dirtbag" eras are about to come back in style. In the meantime, start digging up your plaid skater skirts, knee-high Converse, and black fishnets.