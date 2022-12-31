Highsnobiety's 16 Most Stylish People of 2022

Red carpet coups, street style slays, and Fashion Week wins — 2022 was a sartorial success, as evidenced by our favorite celebrities and their stylists.

The past 12 months witnessed almost too many noteworthy style moments to count, though a few immediately jump to mind: Rihanna redefined maternity fashion, Addison Rae mined the early 2000s for inspiration, and Michelle Obama entered her fashion renaissance while on book tour.

As our holiday present to you, we've mined the 2022 archives, selecting 16 famous people who consistently dressed to impress. Take 'fit-filled trip down memory lane, featuring this year's most notable tastemakers.

Rihanna

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

We can't talk about celebrity style without shouting out Rihanna and her equally stylish paramour, A$AP Rocky. Baring her belly in all its glory, the Bad Gal proved that maternity 'fits need not be drab or demure.

Martha Stewart

martha-stewart-chrome-hearts-outfit (1) Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/WireImage

America's culinary queen made headlines with her chaotic social media presence, plus some unexpected fashion choices — namely, her gold Fashion Nova set (paired with Brunello Cucinelli jewelry, no less!) and her Chrome Hearts drip. To quote Martha: now that's a good thing!

Lil Nas X

vmas-2022-menswear-outfits-red-carpet (4) Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Outfitted in Harris Reed's signature halo headwear, Lil Nas X looked like a literal fashion god at the VMAs. The rapper's sculpted torso ensconced in fluffy feathers is a strong contender for best red carpet 'fit of 2022.

In September, Lil Nas X further established himself as a fashion force when he made his runway debut at Coach.

Robert Pattinson

Getty Images / Lia Toby

Robert Pattinson may be ungovernable, but he sure knows how to pull off an oversized suit. The Brit kicked off The Batman press tour in a sharply tailored ensemble by Jil Sander, baggy in just the right places, that put Justin Bieber's Grammys look to shame.

Off the red carpet, Pattinson continued to cement himself as fashion's reigning normcore king in big-pocketed cargo shorts and nondescript tees.

Michelle Obama

@meredithkoop

Now that Michelle Obama isn't beholden to America's buttoned-up expectations of a First Family, it seems she's loosening her collar. While promoting her new book, the former First Lady took the opportunity to sartorially experiment, donning statement pieces including custom Marine Serre, Versace cargo pants, and a totally '90s Roksanda x FILA track jacket.

Zendaya

Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, consistently make fashion magic. In Valentino pink, custom Loewe, and Fear of God suiting, the Euphoria star made a slew of sartorial splashes this year.

Christine Quinn

2022 saw Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn became an unexpected style star. Between walking Balenciaga's Haute Couture show, modeling for Marc Jacobs, and hosting the CFDA Awards, you'll find Quinn at the intersection of expensive real estate and expensive fashion.

Steve Harvey

Thanks to stylist Elly Karamoh, Steve Harvey is in his "zaddy" era. Highlights from the TV host's wardrobe this year include monogrammed Gucci leather pants, off-the-runway Tom Ford, and custom Dior.

Addison Rae

Getty Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae's street style — typically a mash-up of athleisure, TikTok-loved luxury brands, and sassy graphic tees — captures the kitschy charm of Y2K fashion. Rae strikes a perfect balance between referential and contemporary, treading a sartorial middle ground that captures both the spontaneity of 2002 and the self-awareness of 2022.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson's criminally underrated style runs the gamut from classic to avant garde. Whether she's walking the red carpet in Armani or walking her dog in Versace platforms, the Westworld star always manages to look effortlessly cool.

Tyler, the Creator

tyler-the-creator-girlfriend-nyc-goyard-outfit-2022 (3) Backgrid / JosiahW

It was another year of impeccable dressing for Tyler, the Creator, whose dripped-out grandpacore met its match in the equally stylish Reign Judge.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh was the main character at Paris Couture Week, where she stunned in Schiaparelli and Balenciaga. Don't forget her myriad magazine covers, plus her #NewNewBottega moment at the 2022 Governors Awards.

Lizzo

A flute-playing Lizzo won the Met Gala in a gilded Thom Browne cape. Little did we know, the "About Damn Time" singer had a slew of other style moments up her sleeve: in July, she covered Elle in a Balenciaga tape bodysuit; in August, she hit the VMAs in Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture; and in September, she attended the Emmys in Giambattista Valli tulle.

John Fetterman

john-fetterman-carhartt-outfits (1) Getty Images / Jeff Swensen

Pennsylvania's senator-elect John Fetterman boasts a wardrobe as no-nonsense as his politics. Eschewing suits and dress shoes for Carhartt hoodies and Dickies work shirts, Fetterman's wardrobe is unassuming and unpretentious, a refreshing departure from the posturing of most American politicians.

Doja Cat

It was the outfit that launched a thousand glass bags: in April, Doja Cat attended the Grammys in an ice-blue Versace gown, paired with a fragile accessory by Coperni and Brooklyn-based glassmaker Heven.

It was a formative fashion moment, followed by an equally memorable Paris Fashion Week tour. The rapper's elaborate FW 'fits were street style catnip rendered even more potent by her wacky makeup. (Gold face paint, anyone?)

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin, Vogue's first nonbinary cover star, is fashion's leading red carpet risk-taker. From their JW Anderson "fish" dress to their custom Miu Miu bodysuit (worn sans pants, of course), the actor's unexpected choices always keep us guessing.

Honorable Mentions: Oscar Isaac, Bella Hadid, Taylor Russell, Adam Sandler, Nathan Fielder