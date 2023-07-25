Sign up to never miss a drop
Lil Nas X’s Ice Cream-Level Sweats & Moon Boots Are Peak Airport 'Fit Goals

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Lil Nas X knows how to make a statement.

The musician appeared at John F. Kennedy airport recently, wearing an ultra-cozy ensemble, which we consider to be peak airport 'fit goals.

The 'fit consisted of a pink and cream hoodie and coordinating sweat shorts by Huni, an apparel brand led by Mona Thomas known for its two-toned swirl hoodies and futuristic accessories. Lil Nas X is a big supporter of the label, having worn its pieces occasionally, including his latest airport visit.

The "MONTERO" artist completed the airport look with a pair of Moon Boots' black rubber boots. Moon Boots for the 80-plus-degree day? Sure. If Lil Nas likes it, then we love it.

We're talking about the artist who's previously stepped out in Butta Force 1s and paired gravity-defying boots with his Telfy. Did we really think a little heat would stop Lil Nas X from throwing on some cool sweats and Moon Boots?

In defense, though, flights and even the airport can get chilly with the blasting air conditioning. Can't knock him for being prepared.

Lil Nas X's appearance comes after the Twitter "X" rebrand, of which he seemingly celebrated. "I appreciate Elon renaming the app after me, but this is honestly overwhelming."

There's been some apparent beef between Lil Nas X and Elon Musk in the past, with the musician referring to Musk as the "Tesla Man" when he lost his blue check during the chaotic deverifications.

"Since I haven't released music in 5 years, Twitter pays you now. I am ready to accept my destiny as Twitter supreme again."

Folks think this means Lil Nas X is cordial with Musk again. Others think it's just another instance of the Industry Baby's excellent trolling. We're hoping for the latter. The billionaire ruined the bird app. Troll on, Mr. X!

Perhaps, if Twitter's rebrand was actually inspired by the fashionable and glittery musician, we'd be a lot more embracing of it.

