Top of the Pops: Picking the 2022 VMAs' Best 'Fits

Ah, the MTV Video Music Awards. Pop culture's biggest night has delivered moments like Lady Gaga's faux hemorrhaging performance, Lil Kim's boob-tastic pasty look, and Ye's infamous interruption of Taylor Swift. Those were the days.

While most of the show's chaotic ways seem to be behind it, the 2022 VMAs naturally toted a fair share of major moments for the evening.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Nicki Minaj, the VMA's 2022 Video Vanguard recipient, performed her boppiest bops like "Moment 4 Life" and "Anaconda." BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS walked away with Moon Mans. Harry Styles, TIME's so-called "king of pop," lived up to his new status with a — wait for it — Best Pop win.

Lizzo responded to comedian Aries Spears' fat-shaming comments about her, simply stating, "I'm winning, ho." What a queen.

The biggest wow — or WTF — moment? Yung Gravy, a rapper I'd never heard of till this morning, took the red carpet with Addison Rae's mom Sheri Nicole Easterling... as his date. Apparently, the two are an item, sealing the deal with a peck on the red carpet.

"I'm into MILFs and [Sheri]'s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match," Mr. Gravy told the press (um, ok).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Like any award ceremony, the 2022 VMAs saw the biggest names in entertainment get their 'fits off — and even go full goth, in some cases.

So, gather around as Highsnobiety staff reveal our fave looks from the evening, from Lil Nas X's feathery awakening to Fergie's shimmering example of true "First Class" glam.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Lil Nas X's Harris Reed 'fit

Getty Images

"Though he's well enshrined as one of the foremost pop deities of his generation, Lil Nas X continues to bless us with reminders of his place in the pantheon with his couture. This time around we get a sly homage to Cher's iconic look at the 1986 Oscars that somehow out-camps the OG camp goddess. It's a frenzy of heavenly hair that is brazenly bare on Nas' sculptural torso — truly one for the gays." - Jake Indiana, Features Manager

BLACKPINK goes full "Pink Venom," literally

Getty Images / Theo Wargo

"The members of BLACKPINK went literal with their stage outfits for their 'Pink Venom' VMA performance, dressing in sleek black and pink.

"Rosé particularly stood out to me with her very ‘90s thigh-high leg coverings. My favorite part about this look is her half hair bun, tied like a ribbon with a bow." - Elaine YJ Lee, Senior Editor

Lizzo's JPG moment

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouri

"As soon as I saw Lizzo's look, I knew it would be my fave ensemble of the night. Dressed in a billowed gown from Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens, Lizzo brought all of the couture drama I live for on the red carpet.

With a wet-look hairstyle and dark teal lip, Lizzo's look ultimately reminded me of The Little Mermaid's Ursula, if the character was a Martens girl. Perhaps, she wanted to show Disney what it was missing out on after it decided not to cast her." - Morgan Smith, Style Writer

Fergie's First Class glam

Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

"No one asked for Jack Harlow’s rendition of 'First Class,' but we did ask for Fergie to make a surprise appearance in a bedazzled minidress with “FIRST CLASS” spelled out in red rhinestones.

"The bling didn’t stop there: the Dutchess went full matchy-matchy with sparkly platform heels, diamond bangles, and a stoned microphone." - Alex Pauly, Style Writer

DJ Khaled comfy in Prada & Off-White™ x Nike

vmas-2022-menswear-outfits-red-carpet (1) Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"DJ Khaled is corny. You know it, I know it, and I'm pretty sure the big man himself knows it (major key alert). So when Khaled leans into his innate goofy charm, I can't help but appreciate the guy.

"It's Khaled at his most effortless and so is this Prada pajama set, perfectly wrinkled and comfy. Even with the flashy jewelry and Off-White Nikes, this is Khaled looking genuinely cool." - Jake Silbert, News Editor