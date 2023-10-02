With Angela Bassett & Paris Hilton, Mugler SS24 Did the Thing

What's not the love about Casey Cadwallader's Mugler? Massive hoop earrings. Buns-out campaigns. Ziwe appreciation. Making those sexy Mugler jeans affordable.

With Cadwallader leading at the helm, the brand keeps getting hotter — even more when Paris Hilton walks its runway shows. Now, that's hot.

Staged during Paris Fashion Week, Mugler Spring/Summer 2024 delivered yet another epic show rounded out with an iconic cast, including Angela Bassett, Mowalola Ogunlesi, and Fan Bingbing. And yes, the Y2K princess herself.

Mugler's latest presentation was also quite the supermodel feast, as Mariacarla Boscono, Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser, Amber Valetta, Helena Christensen, and Omahyra Mota also walked the show.

On the runway, Mugler SS24 delivered tastes of delectable corset-style pieces, cutouts galore, mesh paneling, peek-a-boo dresses, extra short hemlines, and big shoulders.

Shimmering fringes meet vibrant gradients for pops of color, while chic dresses gave us theater-level moments as their extra-long trains billowed in mid-air.

Drama. Glam. Sexy. It's Cadwallader's Mugler. Like actress and now Mugler muse Bassett, Mugler did the thing, to sum it up.