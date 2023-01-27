Mugler's Triumphant Return to the Runway Starred Arca & Ziwe
Mugler has returned to the runway with a bang. With the help of Arca and Ziwe, the French maison hosted its first live runway show since 2020 — and it was a doozy.
On January 26, creative director Casey Cadwallader staged something of a catwalk extravaganza, complete with gigantic TV screens, camera dollies, and film crew capturing the spectacle in real time. Cadwallader's cast of A-list models — including Arca, Ziwe, Irina Shayk, Shalom Harlow, and Dominique Jackson of Pose — stalked the runway in the designer's signature ultra-sexy wares. The grand finale? A dance party held right on the runway.
The front row was packed with A-listers, too: Charli XCX, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue, JT of City Girls, and Real Housewife Lisa Rinna were all in attendance.
If Couture Week has taught us anything, it's that celebrities are key to catapulting a collection from fashion's purview into mainstream consciousness. Just take Schiaparelli, for example. Discussion of Monday's show transcended fashion industry discourse and quickly vent viral, thanks to a crystal-covered Doja Cat. It didn't hurt that Kylie Jenner was there too, clad in a gigantic faux lion head.
When it comes to fashion, the power of celebrity is potent, a phenomenon that raises a thorny question: Where does that leave industry professionals, who might find their front row seats usurped by TikTokers and reality TV stars?