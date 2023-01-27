Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Mugler's Triumphant Return to the Runway Starred Arca & Ziwe

Written by Alexandra Pauly

Mugler has returned to the runway with a bang. With the help of Arca and Ziwe, the French maison hosted its first live runway show since 2020 — and it was a doozy.

On January 26, creative director Casey Cadwallader staged something of a catwalk extravaganza, complete with gigantic TV screens, camera dollies, and film crew capturing the spectacle in real time. Cadwallader's cast of A-list models — including Arca, Ziwe, Irina Shayk, Shalom Harlow, and Dominique Jackson of Pose — stalked the runway in the designer's signature ultra-sexy wares. The grand finale? A dance party held right on the runway.

The front row was packed with A-listers, too: Charli XCX, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue, JT of City Girls, and Real Housewife Lisa Rinna were all in attendance.

If Couture Week has taught us anything, it's that celebrities are key to catapulting a collection from fashion's purview into mainstream consciousness. Just take Schiaparelli, for example. Discussion of Monday's show transcended fashion industry discourse and quickly vent viral, thanks to a crystal-covered Doja Cat. It didn't hurt that Kylie Jenner was there too, clad in a gigantic faux lion head.

When it comes to fashion, the power of celebrity is potent, a phenomenon that raises a thorny question: Where does that leave industry professionals, who might find their front row seats usurped by TikTokers and reality TV stars?

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
