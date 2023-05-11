Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
H&M x Mugler Is Finally Here

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
BFA
This story was published on February 22, 2023 and updated on May 11, 2023

Today's the day! H&M is dropping its latest designer collaboration — which might just be its sexiest yet. At 10 a.m. ET, the Swedish retailer will release a collection of corsets, slashed leggings, and body-con dresses designed with Mugler.

H&M released a first look at the collaboration in March. Prospective shoppers can expect paneled skinny jeans, slinky frocks, and sheer hosiery, hallmarks that have come to define creative director Casey Cadwallader's tenure at Mugler (he joined the brand in 2018).

In addition to translating Cadwallader's ultra-sexy aesthetic for a wider audience, the collection also serves as an homage to Mugler's late founder, Manfred Thierry Mugler.

H&M
"We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection," Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, said in statement. "It was a great honor for us to meet Manfred and it's very special that he was there with Casey and the House of Mugler in the early stages. Casey has done an incredible job paying tribute to history and the archive while keeping the collection totally contemporary."

Mugler joins a long list of luxury labels that H&M has teamed up with. In 2004, the mass retailer released a collection with Karl Lagerfeld, the first of many high fashion-high street crossovers. H&M x Karl Lagerfeld was quickly followed by collaborations with a slew of other big names including: Stella McCartney, Viktor & Rolf, Kenzo, Lanvin, Versace, Maison Margiela, and most recently, Simone Rocha.

Head to H&M's website to shop H&M x Mugler.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
