Myha’la Is in the ‘Industry’ of Pants-Free Personal Style

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style

Finance has officially won the summer. Well, the aesthetics of it, that is, and no one epitomizes it better than actress Myha'la Herrold.

If viral TikTok odes about the (highly contested) allure of finance bros and boom in corpcore clothes wasn't enough proof, look no further than the mass appeal of HBO's Industry, a fictional program centered on the grit and grime of the investment banking industry.

In Industry, Myha'la (who professionally goes by her first name) plays Harper Stern, a high-achieving young businesswoman perpetually down to do whatever it takes to secure the bag.(Ethical implications be damned!)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Like, sure, there was some insider trading and little lie about completing college but who among us, am I right?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Off-screen, adjacent to her pop culture breakthrough, Myha'la is working toward a different, much more legal goal: Becoming a bonafide style icon.

A quick scroll through Myha'la's Instagram reveals a particular fondness for thigh-length dresses, funky necklines, and experimental (and sometimes sheer) silhouettes but one recurring piece of clothing in Myha'la's arsenal is working overtime to raise her style capital, separating the 28-year-old from her cohort of (still very stylish) peers.

What one item could be so captivating, so awe-inspiring, so dominating?

It's, uh... a pair of simple, black sheer tights? Just hear me out, Ok?

On its own, hosiery is not a particularly revolutionary item. Obviously.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But the way Myha'la has discreetly woven them into the canvas of her personal style is a major key in how she's been able to develop a distinct style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While other A-listers like Rihanna and Charli XCX have dabbled in one-off pantslessness as part of a recent trend, Myha'la is consistently making the look all her own.

Whether they're worn with a white tank top to chop it up with Seth Meyers or paired with a bowed-out Miu Miu mini, black tights have been integral in crafting Myha'la's inimitable grunge-meets-girly vibe.

Myha'la's talent for next-level bottoms is not exclusive to tights but they are her secret weapon.

More than the really good fits of it all, Myha'la understands the power of a signature item, a lost art in the celebrity realm.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Blame it on near-infinite access to new pulls or a social media-induced fear of being caught wearing the same outfit twice, but the girlies are simply not rocking signature style pieces like they used to.

I mean, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were lauded for lugging around their beat-up Birkin bags, which became identifiers of their personal style. The culture needs more of this, and Myha'la is delivering.

