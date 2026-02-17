Nike’s Craziest Ballet Sneaker Is Shox-ingly Good

The concept of a ballet sneaker is already pretty wild. But prima-worthy steppers pumped up on Nike's Shox technology are next-level.

Thank Copenhagen retailer Naked for the newest Shox ballet sneakers, called Shox Z Calistra.

It's essentially a reworked Nike Shoz Z sneaker, complete with Mary Jane-like styling (straps included) and glossed-up uppers. Oh, and the famous Shox columns bring comfort and a slight lift at the heel, making the collaborative shoe sort of like a ballerina sneaker-heel.

Nike has dropped some nice Shox Z sneakers, including couture-level pairs wrapped in lace and pearls. But the Naked collab is extremely on pointe.

And the team-up doesn't stop at the ballet hall. The brand has also prepared a second classic Nike Shox Z sneaker, free of ballet inspo and dressed in a classic metallic silver colorway.

It's unknown when Naked's Nike Shox Z collab will release. But according to sneaker leakers, the shoes are expected to launch sometime this spring on Naked and Nike's websites.

