Highsnobiety
Silly-Sleek Styling For a Y2K Nike With Some Spring in Its Step

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
The Nike Shox, a sneaker that once had millennials convinced their verticals were about to change forever, is back in one of its most coveted colorways.

The new Shox Z “Black/University Red” straddles peak Y2K Nike design and Martine Rose-coded energy, deepening the lore of the spring-loaded silhouette.

Rose deserves credit for pulling Shox back into the conversation through her stiletto-like MR4. 

The MR4 reimagined Nike Shox as fashion objects, not just sports tech

The Shox Z channels that same spirit, streamlined into an aerodynamic package you’d believe was tested in a NASA wind tunnel.

Its mesh uppers ripple with early-2000s attitude, while glossy red columns keep the shoe’s tech DNA intact.

These Black/University Red Shox arrive in a world rediscovering Nike’s spring-loaded shoe.

First launched in 2000, Shox became Y2K icons almost instantly, showing up everywhere from high school hallways to Hype Williams music videos

Red and black colorways carried even more weight thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ peak era with Michael Vick at quarterback. Vick’s speed and swagger made him one of the coolest athletes alive, and his red-and-black Nikes became staples from the locker room to the street corner.

Landing later in 2025 for $135 at Nike’s website, the Shox Z “Black/University Red” is a sneaker tuned to the living footwear archive, charged with the resharable energy of Y2K nostalgia, new-age Martine Rose afterglow, and a cultural throughline that hasn’t lost its spring. 

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
