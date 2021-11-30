There's a New Pair of Dr. Martens in the NEIGHBORHOOD

Brand: NEIGHBORHOOD x Dr. Martens

Model: 2976 and 1461

Price: $310 and $280, respectively

Release Date: December 4

Buy: Online at Dr. Martens and select retailers

Editor's Notes: There's a saying that goes like this: "collaborations make the world go round." Well, if there isn't one that sounds like that, there should be.

It's difficult to remember a time when the fashion and design industry wasn't collaboration-crazed. Once streetwear kicked open the doors on the possibilities of cross-brand partnerships, occasionally bringing in three or more collaborators on a single project, the landscape of youth culture design was shifted for good.

Now, you're more likely to see two names attached to a product than one.

In the sneaker industry, the year has been dominated by New Balance collaborations – The Basement, Paperboy Paris, Levi's, WTAPS, Extra Butter, and the list goes on.

Adjacent to sneakers, Dr. Martens has been on a hot streak this year with its limited edition shoes and boots.

This year, it's teamed up with Stüssy, A-COLD-WALL*, Herschel Supply, HAVEN, and SUICOKE, to name a fair few.

Next in line is NEIGHBORHOOD. On offer from the pair is two paint-splattered, screen-printed takes on Dr. Martens' 2976 Chelsea Boot and 1461 Oxford.

Both the hightop and low-top silhouette feature smooth black leather uppers with contrasting white details, the trademark DMs yellow welt-stitch, and a dual-branded reflective heel strip.

