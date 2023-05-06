Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's 2023 Grey Day Is Stacked

Words By Morgan Smith

It's that time of year again: New Balance's "Grey Day" is upon us.

The New Balance holiday — which goes down on May 12 this year — rolls around once a year, celebrating the Boston-based brand's grey footwear supremacy.

In recent years, we've seen New Balance get into the holiday spirit with 574s, XC-72s, and even 327s — all rendered in the brand's famed grey palette.

Grey Day 2023 follows the same vibes as years past, with muted sneakers prepped for the occasion. Although, the latest is arguably New Balance's biggest Grey Day delivery yet.

Walk with me as we get into all that New Balance's 2023 Grey Day has to offer.

1 / 5

First, we have the "Moon Daze" offering, a collection including 550, 580, 9060, and Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 sneakers.

Although not entirely grey like past drops, the Moon Daze shoes indeed boast moments of New Balance's beloved grey with variations of blue and white, drawing inspiration from space and the future.

For some context, "What would shoes look like after walking on another planet?" was the question begged by New Balance in creating this pack.

1 / 3

Grey Day also promises A MADE in USA* capsule (990v4, 990v6, 996, and 998), realized in grey hues and, again, blue hints while also speaking to the brand's legacy craftsmanship.

On the other hand, New Balance's more typical Grey Day footwear options come to life with the limited-edition Furon v7 football boot and a skate pack of Tiago Lemos 808 and 306 shoes.

1 / 3

Oh, and I almost forgot. In addition to a slew of footwear releases, New Balance will offer some curated apparel options — the usual cozy suspects like hoodies, pullovers, tees, and sweatpants.

Again, mark your calendars for May 12 as New Balance's Grey Day 2023 releases will start launching that Friday on New Balance's website. And on that note, I bid all who celebrate a happy holiday! ​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

