New Balance Sneakers as Piercing as a Tiger’s Eyes

While nobody is suggesting doing manual work in New Balance and Action Bronson's new sneakers, there is a discernible workwear vibe to the 992 "Tiger Eye" shoe.

The sneaker’s palette is giving safety cone meets Carhartt workwear jacket, combining thick orange mesh underlays with textured wheat brown suede panels. Subtle “BAKLAVA” branding stamped onto the heel is the only hint that this has come from Action Bronson’s fashion label.

It’s still the MADE in USA 992 sneaker we know in terms of being chunky, comfortable, and built from premium NB fabrics, but this one is imbued with Bronson’s keen eye for striking colors.

Action Bronson's New Balance collaborations have been both consistently fun and surprisingly practical. The maximalist 990v6 “Baklava” duology kicked it all off, a debut so loud it quickly grew into a mini-series of additional 990v6 colorways.

From there, he graduated to the 1906R, applying the same maximal, food-coded flair and to wildly colorful running shoes.

Today, the choice of the 992 is a smart one. This model is New Balance’s great American everyday shoe. Worn by CEOs, engineers, art directors, and, yes, chefs turned rappers. It pairs the brand’s heritage look with that rolling ABZORB ride and the unmistakable stacked midsole shape.

The Action Bronson x New Balance 992 “Tiger Eye” is expected to drop later this year via New Balance’s website for $250. And it won’t arrive alone, word is a bright pink colorway is also in the wings.

