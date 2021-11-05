Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The “Black Toe” New Balance 550 Is Still Available at Highsnobiety Shop

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects

Brand: New Balance

Model: 550

Release Date: November 5

Price: $135

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Sold Out
New BalanceBB550HR1 White Red Black
$125.00
Sold Out

What We’re Saying: The New Balance 550 has been a stroke of genius for the brand since its relaunch via the Aimé Leon Dore collaboration last year. The model’s heritage lies in basketball and comes from an era that has given us some of the most iconic sneakers to date. It offers fans of New Balance a different type of silhouette from the regular 9XX series (iconic in its own right), as well as introduces the brand to sneakerheads that might not have previously worn New Balance.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The aforementioned collaboration with ALD and the co-branded effort with Auralee both sold out at release, while retailer-exclusive colorways and general release iterations have all been relatively hard to come by. This is down to a combination of the model’s popularity and New Balance’s strict control over stock levels.

Highsnobiety
1 / 4

Luckily for those that are still looking for their first pair (or those that want to add to their growing rotation of 550s), Highsnobiety Shop is getting a shipment of not one, not two, not three, but four colorways of the New Balance 550. An all-white pair, a white/red, a black/red/white, and a green/black/white pair are all arriving at our shop next week.

Highsnobiety
1 / 4
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In addition to the 550s, we’ll be getting a selection of other New Balance staples, ranging from the classic gray 992 to several pairs of the 725.

Shop More New Balance at Highsnobiety Shop

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
New BalanceMS327RF1
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
New BalanceMS327RE1 Navy
$110.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
New BalanceMS327LH1 Mushroom Aluminium
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
New BalanceML725C Magnet
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
New BalanceUXC72CA1 Black
$125.00
Sold Out

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Wonderfully Chunked-Up Dad Shoe Has HOKA Vibes
  • Why New Balance Still Makes Sneakers in the UK When No One Else Does
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
  • New Balance's Freshest Running Shoe Went Stealth (& Still Looks Good)
  • New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Is Extra Dapper in Suede
What To Read Next
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • The NBA Finals Belong to the Outsiders
  • Notice Anything Flat-Out Different About adidas' Gazelle?
  • Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs
  • A Scandinavian Label Is Behind Umbro's Chicest Soccer Collab Yet
  • The Leather-Wrapped Return of a Prada Shoe 20 Years Ahead of Its Time (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now