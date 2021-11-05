The “Black Toe” New Balance 550 Is Still Available at Highsnobiety Shop

Brand: New Balance

What We’re Saying: The New Balance 550 has been a stroke of genius for the brand since its relaunch via the Aimé Leon Dore collaboration last year. The model’s heritage lies in basketball and comes from an era that has given us some of the most iconic sneakers to date. It offers fans of New Balance a different type of silhouette from the regular 9XX series (iconic in its own right), as well as introduces the brand to sneakerheads that might not have previously worn New Balance.

The aforementioned collaboration with ALD and the co-branded effort with Auralee both sold out at release, while retailer-exclusive colorways and general release iterations have all been relatively hard to come by. This is down to a combination of the model’s popularity and New Balance’s strict control over stock levels.

Luckily for those that are still looking for their first pair (or those that want to add to their growing rotation of 550s), Highsnobiety Shop is getting a shipment of not one, not two, not three, but four colorways of the New Balance 550. An all-white pair, a white/red, a black/red/white, and a green/black/white pair are all arriving at our shop next week.

In addition to the 550s, we’ll be getting a selection of other New Balance staples, ranging from the classic gray 992 to several pairs of the 725.

