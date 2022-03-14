Rejoice – New Balance 550s are Officially Back on the Menu

Brand: New Balance

Model: 550

Release Date: March 15

Price: $110

Buy: Online at New Balance (EU)

Editor's Notes: It's a good time to be a New Balance 550 fan – four new colorways are about to get served up, kissing goodbye to winter and hello to Spring 2022.

The Teddy Santis effect is real. Very real. Since the arrival of the Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 550, nothing was the same. At a time when Nike's Dunk Low was looking unbeatable in the world of leather low-tops, byways of quantity, at least, the 550 came in as an underdog and reigned supreme.

Thanks to its classic, effortlessly stylish construction bolstered by NB's world-renowned attention to detail and premium leather and suede fabrication, and vintage-inspired colorways, the sneaker is undoubtedly a top contender on the market.

Just in time for the transition into spring (a mere six days away!), New Balance is stepping back up to the plate armed with four new colorways of the popular silhouette – and they're not to be missed.

Before diving into each of the four, there is a catch. For reason's still beyond me, sneaker brands continue to pump out gender-exclusive releases, and as a women's exclusive selection, sizing is restricted.

First up is "Au Lait," which pairs white leather with beige and terracotta tones for an elegantly vintage finish. A second pair opts for the same blocking; instead, marrying a selection of pink tones with the white base, which echoes in a more stark white and grey iteration.

There's no denying that these three renders are straight out of the ALD playbook, fully capitalizing on the vintage-inspired trend many sneakerheads have grown to love.

For the final pair of the pack, a simple purple-on-white blocking scheme has been used to showcase all of the sneaker's finer details.

