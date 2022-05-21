Grey Day Just Proves No One Nails the Color Like New Balance

Brand: New Balance

Model: 57/40, XC-72, & 327

Release Date: May 14 for select countries, May 21 globally

Price: $119.99 for 57/40 & XC-72, $99.99 for 327

Buy: New Balance's online store

Editor’s Notes: It's that time of year again. New Balance's annual "Grey Day" is right around the corner, celebrating the most iconic aspect of the brand, the famed "New Balance Grey."

After ditching the "N" logo for 2020 and 2021's Grey Day drops, New Balance issues a new collection of sneakers for its 2022 Grey Day festivities, with its "N" intact and grey as customary.

New Balance's Grey Day 2022 collection consists of the 57/40, XC-72, and 327 models in Rain Cloud and Phantom, playing around with varying shades of the neutral pigment straight from New Balance's grey handbook.

Like its GANNI collab, New Balance's 2022 Grey Day sneakers check the box for meeting its green leaf standards.

Each carries responsibly-sourced leather and uppers and midsoles made of recycled materials. For instance, the XC-72 totes eco-friendly content in its N branding, lining, and laces. It's even got some materials originating from renewable wood in the mix.

I think we can all agree that no one goes grey like New Balance. As other colorways have come and gone, grey has withstood the test of time with New Balance since the 1980s, becoming an integral part of the brand's heritage.

New Balance's grey offers added-simplicity to the already-straightforward models, essentially leveling out the shoes to be both sporty and lifestyle-oriented depending on the wave you're riding.

I mean, New Balance's previous "The Grey Store" pop-up in Hong Kong and coveted kicks like the Steve Jobs 992s — which resell for nearly $300 nowadays — say enough about the brand's strong bond with grey.

It's almost like New Balance unofficially claimed the color as their own (and rightfully so).

Like its A1 collabs with Aimé Leon Dore and Joe Freshgoods, New Balance's Grey Day further proves that no one is doing it like the brand right now. No one's certainly nailing grey like them, that's for sure.

