Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The New Balance 574 Just Got Winterized

Written by Alek Rose

Two of the main movements that we’re seeing in the world of sneakers today are a return to retro styles and, on the other end of the spectrum, an increased focus on hiking and trial silhouettes. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could combine those two trends? Oh wait, we’re just hearing that the retro icon New Balance 574 has been given an all-terrain update. Please welcome the New Balance 574T.

Designed as New Balance’s staple silhouette, the 574 was never intended for specialist use. Envisioned as the shoe for every occasion, its versatility and easygoing nature have made it a timeless icon. But, in recent seasons we’ve noticed that New Balance is maximizing the 574’s potential and using its simple base as the foundation for experimentation. Just take the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 which combines the sneaker with formal aspects. Now, the new chapter for the silhouette is the New Balance 574T.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Updated with rugged materials and a hardier build, the New Balance 574T breathes new, modern life into the design. Lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel offers a sturdy ride in tandem with the signature ENCAP cushioning. The leather upper works alongside durable Cordura nylon and rubber which wraps the toe to waterproof the shoe.

It helps that the style has landed in four pitch-perfect colorways, too. From dusty military green to deep turquoise and clean white. The New Balance 574T is further proof that New Balance colorways should be in the conversation for the best in the industry. Plus, at just $80, it might be the go-to fall/winter beater.

Shop the New Balance 574T below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
574T
$80
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
574T
$80
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
574T
$80
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
574T
$80

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Stone Island Tech'd Out a Shreddable New Balance Skate Shoe
  • New Balance's Insanely Icey Hoop Shoe Is Wildly Wearable
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Zipped-up Slip-On Chunkster Is a Suede Summer Treat
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now