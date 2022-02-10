The New Balance 574 Just Got Winterized

Two of the main movements that we’re seeing in the world of sneakers today are a return to retro styles and, on the other end of the spectrum, an increased focus on hiking and trial silhouettes. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could combine those two trends? Oh wait, we’re just hearing that the retro icon New Balance 574 has been given an all-terrain update. Please welcome the New Balance 574T.

Designed as New Balance’s staple silhouette, the 574 was never intended for specialist use. Envisioned as the shoe for every occasion, its versatility and easygoing nature have made it a timeless icon. But, in recent seasons we’ve noticed that New Balance is maximizing the 574’s potential and using its simple base as the foundation for experimentation. Just take the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 574 which combines the sneaker with formal aspects. Now, the new chapter for the silhouette is the New Balance 574T.

Updated with rugged materials and a hardier build, the New Balance 574T breathes new, modern life into the design. Lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel offers a sturdy ride in tandem with the signature ENCAP cushioning. The leather upper works alongside durable Cordura nylon and rubber which wraps the toe to waterproof the shoe.

It helps that the style has landed in four pitch-perfect colorways, too. From dusty military green to deep turquoise and clean white. The New Balance 574T is further proof that New Balance colorways should be in the conversation for the best in the industry. Plus, at just $80, it might be the go-to fall/winter beater.

Shop the New Balance 574T below.

