Stone Island's New Balance 574 Is Finally Getting a Wider Release

Editor's Notes: Though we’re just about a month and a half into the year, 2023 is proving to be about the classics. We’ve seen the release of the retro Air Jordans with new colorways, Salomon bringing back classic OG color blocking, and now Stone Island offers its take on one of the most well-known sneakers in modern history.

As far as collaborations go, Stone Island and New Balance have been one of the best duos in the game, perfectly tailoring their drops between luxury consumers, sports enthusiasts, and outdoor aficionados after announcing their long-term partnership back in 2021. Following the release of their recent Stone Island's first-ever football collection with Chelsea and England’s striker Raheem Sterling leading the campaign, the duo is finally dropping the elevated version of the iconic 574.

In proper Stone Island fashion, the collaborative 574 features a blend of technical elements akin to its military and outdoor influences. Olive-treated suede overlays wrap around the upper of the shoe, while steel-blue mesh ripstop paneling emphasizes the overall tonal finish. Metallic accents can be found along the heel tab while a textural, 3D-printed “N” logo sits at the side of the sneaker. Stone Island finishes the 574 with a fuzzy off-white sock liner and its classic compass logo on the tongue.

If any silhouette truly encompasses the level of comfort New Balance sneakers offer, it’s undoubtedly the 574. First released in 1988, the 574 made waves as a running shoe and quickly became one of the brand’s best-selling lifestyle silhouettes. While a limited release took place during Art Basel, the collaborative 574 is finally getting a larger release February 16th.

