New Balance's 576 Is All Detail & No Hype

Brand: New Balance

Model: 576

Release Date: March 2

Price: TBC

Buy: New Balance

Editor's Notes: If there’s one thing New Balance has become great at in recent years, it’s creating hype every time it releases a sneaker.

While, for many, this makes a release all the more attractive, it can often deter the old school sneakerhead who simply craves well-made, attainable footwear, at a good price.

That’s where NB's 576 comes in, the ultimate anti-hype silhouette.

First released back in 1988, the 576 is the epitome of classic, arriving as one of the last of the traditional “big N” silhouettes.

Designed initially as an all-terrain training shoe, the 576 was originally built to withstand anything a runner could throw at it. And with a wider fit and roomier toe box to account for the extra mileage, it’s dead comfy too.

Soon after its inception, the sneaker found a place in Europe’s trail scene, and later, the streets of Japan.

The 576 was then brought back in the 1990s and managed to win over quite a few more fans, with its bold color blockings and account exclusives helping the model’s numbers grow into a lifestyle staple.

Now to celebrate its 35th anniversary, NB is dropping two OG colorways of the 576, both of which come equipped with a premium UK-made CF steads suede, luxurious pigskin, and synthetic details, all sitting atop the brand’s classic ENCAP midsole with motion control device and rubber outsole.

“The 576 has taken on many different forms and variations over the years, but now, with the model clocking its 35 th anniversary we wanted to give the consumer the true experience of this shoe in its original form,” said Sam Pearce, Creative Design Manager for NB Made in UK.

“Meticulous care was taken at a pattern and engineering level to replicate details such as the tongue construction, branding placement and even the shoes' stitch weight. This bring-back, based on an original Japanese catalog spec, represents its most authentic version to date.”

In short, when it comes to the New Balance 576, the beauty is in the detail. No hype, no wild tech, and no fuss, just good, unfiltered sneaker goodness. Bliss.