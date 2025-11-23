The Japan-Made Leather New Balance Sneaker Treated Like a Fine Dress Shoe

Regular New Balance dad shoes are great. Japan-made New Balances are even better.

New Balance's latest 576 is the latest to get the "Made in Japan" treatment, having been wrapped in super high-quality leather like the kind you'd typically find on luxury dress shoes.

It's even got leather footbeds!

New Balance has realized the classic 576 model in chocolate brown, making it extra timeless, sophisticated, and, honestly, quite delicious.

To bring such a sneaker to life, New Balance called on its longtime partners and leather-shoe artisans at M. Lab. The company thoughtfully constructed the sneaker by hand, even adding classic details true to the OG 576 design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

M. Lab wore and tested the sneakers for about a month to get them just right. In the end, they made the perfect leather dad shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 576 is by no means a hype shoe. It's an everyday kind of sneaker, with running roots, of course.

But the casual model has enjoyed some rather luxurious designs over the years, including Tiffany-level spins and even premium all-leather pairs made in the UK.

It's a "quiet luxury" star, on the low. And the 576 advances its silent reign with this latest Made in Japan drop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Japan-made 576 sneaker is expected to drop on New Balance's website on December 19. Whispers say the sneakers will retail for around $550.

It'll come with a special box, shoe bags, a shoe horn made with the same leather as the shoes, and a dehumidifying desiccant designed to absorb moisture and keep the leather dad shoes fresh.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty