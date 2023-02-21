Miu Miu's $695 Deconstructed NB Returns

When Miu Miu and New Balance first collaborated midway through last year, their co-signed 574 sold out before it even went on sale. Really.

After it showcased its debut sneaker collaboration at Paris Fashion Week last June, every colorway of Miu Miu’s 574 didn’t make it past pre-order, despite its whopping $695 price tag.

Thankfully for those who missed out, the two labels are reuniting for 2023 to drop another round of inexplicably expensive 574s, so don’t go paying your rent just yet!

Slated to be dropping at the “end of February,” NB x Miu Miu v2 looks pretty similar to v1, comprising three deconstructed and weathered takes of New Balance's epochal 574 silhouette, a sneaker that without a collaborator involved costs near-on $85.

Prices aside, Miu Miu’s 574 comes readily deconstructed, and equipped with the stacked co-branded logo first seen on the runway in Paris, which is stamped on the tongue of each sneaker.

The fringed blue and marble-effect cognac denim takes are a throwback to Y2K (very on trend), while the white leather variation offers something a little more of the now.

At the time of writing a release date is yet to be set in stone, but when “end of February” finally arrives (be that this week or next), Miu Miu’s NB 574 won’t hang around for long, that’s for sure.