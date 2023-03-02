Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It's Time to Stop Sleeping on NB's 580

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Editor’s Notes: New Balance’s 580 has been ignored for far too long now. Fact.

Since the sneaker’s initial release back in 1996, the chunky silhouette has been quietly going about its business in the overarching shadow of its heavily-marketed 990 sibling.

In part down to its Japanese exclusivity throughout the late nineties — as well as NB’s seeming reluctance to really back the style until recently — the 580 has never received the recognition it deserves.

Well, that finally looks like changing. Following a recent resurgence and a handful of collaborations, the 580 is back — and it’s ready to take 2023 by storm.

The 580 is one of the most distinctive models in NB’s history, and not simply because of its rollbar-equipped, trail design.

Originally an obscure, regional adaptation of the 585, the 580 has always housed an eye-catching look, and now takes on a more modernized take with a slimmed-down toe and reduced collar height.

Following 2022 collaborations with the likes of Stray Rats and, most famously, London label Palace, the 580 is finally starting to gain some traction, and rightly so.

Sure it's going to take some doing to out do the unflappable 990 and it'll go someway to be competing with the 2002R and recently-released 610v1, but then again, this is a NB silhouette after all. Anything can happen.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
