Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These Realtree New Balances Are Invisible

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

New Balance's vast selection of dad shoes just got dad-ier. The Boston-based sportswear company's trail-ready 610 sneaker finally got the Realtree camouflage makeover it's long been craving.

It's not even the wildest look for the 610 that we've witnessed this month alone — ahem, cow print, ahem — but Realtree camo may be the single pattern best suited for New Balance's elderly runner. This silhouette was already sitting pretty in Chunksville, population grandpa, but with their Realtree uppers, these sneakers are finally ready to hit the shelves at Bass Pro Shop.

Wearing an otherwise ordinary earth-toned colorway — including appreciable beige suede, panels of brown mesh, and a versatile black sole — New Balance's Realtree 610 is one Crimson Tide T-shirt and pair of floor-length Wranglers away from heading out to the bar for a round of cornhole, Natty Daddies included.

And yet, the camo-covered NB sneaker is tasteful enough to appeal the legions of young kids who've ironically appropriated Realtree and similar hunting-adjacent gear into their wardrobes. It works both ways, best of both worlds.

That's the power of New Balance's incredibly strong design language, which allows the venerable sportswear brand to dish both mass-market footwear and hyper-specific sneakerhead-y stuff with equal aplomb.

New Balance's Realtree 610 shoes are technically part of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection but they're already available at select stockists, like Duomo's website, for the relatively affordable price of $130.

Actually, that's a lot of money for an invisible shoe. Get it? Because camouflage makes normal things invisible? Haha yes, yes, comedy gold. In 2014.

But, in all seriousness, an impressive feat to make a delicate proposition — stylish camouflage sneaker — actually work. Surprising it took New Balance this long to join the Realtree footwear front but talk about putting your best foot forward!

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RDN
New Balance
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
M 2002 RXJ
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550NEA
New Balance
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    COMME des GARÇONS Quietly Hops on the New Balance 610 Wave
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    New Balance 610 Season's Taking Shape
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kanye West & wife Bianca Censori seen wearing a black T-shirt & beige top
    Kanye & Wife Bianca Suddenly Call It Quits
    • Culture
  • Cartier SoHo
    When Cartier Met SoHo: The Next Chapter of Cartier’s Love Story with NYC is Materialized
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • new balance m991win
    New Balance's 991s Are Like Beautiful Reversed JJJJounds
    • Sneakers
  • Owen Wilson seen wearing a white cowboy hat with feather & grey sweatsuit with Nike running sneakers
    Of Course, Chapeau God Owen Wilson Wears a Cowboy Hat With His Jammies
    • Style
  • New Balance's 610 sneaker in a Realtree Camo colorway
    These Realtree New Balances Are Invisible
    • Sneakers
  • ronnie fieg kith asics gel lyte iii
    Kith's ASICS GEL-LYTE IIIs Are a Throwback
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023