Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance's Hybrid Dad Shoe Ain't Washed (But It Looks Better That Way)

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 2
New Balance

New Balance's 90/60 sneaker is a masterpiece of hybrid dad shoe design, seamlessly fusing elements of New Balance's 990 and 860 shoes into an elegantly chunky silhouette both versatile and statement-y.

The original 90/60 colorways are solid enough as-is, all retro paneling and clean colors. But boy, do New Balance's 90/60 sneakers look even better all washed out.

Offered in washed blue, brown, and gray iterations, New Balance's lightly distressed 90/60 sneaker pack is pretty excellent. Truly, a different definition of washed!

1 / 2
New Balance

All of the shoes' uppers are lightly faded, their suede uppers unevenly lightened as if long-worn and left out in the sun. It adds flavor to the shoe, lending additional depth to the 90/60's existing ridges and valleys.

You can see some especially tasty splotchiness on the soles, even underneath. This kind of lived-in look is a great effect for a beefy shoe — remember how good Balenciaga's Triple S shoe looked when it was given the same pre-faded treatment?

Currently only available on New Balance's Japanese web store, the washed 90/60 sneaker collection retails for around $150, a similar MSRP to its conventional forebears.

1 / 2
New Balance

It's nice that the 90/60 is finally receiving the thoughtful treatment it deserves. The heavyweight New Balance silhouette doesn't get a lot of high profile collaborations these days, with fairly few exceptions, so it's earned the opportunity to step into the spotlight with a fresh look.

That lack of newness doesn't change the fact that the 90/60 shoe is remarkably popular, selling out consistently enough to demand consistent restocks on New Balance's site and a staple in the wardrobe of sneaker-curious folks 'round the globe.

Just goes to show, all it takes to improve already excellent New Balance sneakers is a textural or technical upgrade.

Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RDN
New Balance
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
M 2002 RXJ
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550NEA
New Balance
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Bag New Colorways of The Notorious B.I.G.'s Favorite Versace Sunglasses
    • Style
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's 90/60 sneaker in washed blue, brown & grey colorways
    New Balance's Hybrid Dad Shoe Ain't Washed (But It Looks Better That Way)
    • Sneakers
  • Bedwin & the Heartbreakers' collaborative Vans Authentic sneakers in a black and grey paisley pattern
    Perfecting Paisley Prints With Bedwin & The Heartbreakers x Vans
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's 610 shoe in a cow print pattern
    The New Balance 610 Is So Classic It Makes Cow Print Look Good
    • Sneakers
  • Christina Ricci Buffalo 66 Blue Eyeshadow
    Beauty BCE: 'Buffalo '66' & the Blue Eyeshadow Effect
    • Beauty
  • Bradley Cooper wears a Moncler puffer jacket over a brown suit in New York
    Going Full Dad, Bradley Cooper Went Puffer Over Suit
    • Style
  • BTS' BT21 x fragment design November 2023 collaboration clothes & doll figures
    fragment design's BTS Collab Makes So Much Sense
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023