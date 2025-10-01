New Balance’s Slimey Sneaker Comes X-Rated

When the New Balance 9060 debuted in 2022, it broke the mold of what’s typically expected from a New Balance sneaker.

This shoe is chunkier than anything from NB’s signature 99x line, its sole unit sits inside a wavy outer structure, and the upper comprises a complex web of suede and mesh panels. But that’s all pretty tame compared to the New Balance 9060 X.

This new X-rated interpretation of the hefty sneaker complicates that elaborate upper construction even further. While the sneaker still has a mesh base, it now also has no-sew overlays and a translucent TPU cage plonked atop it all.

The 9060 X follows the blueprint set by its predecessor, but advances the fabrication to something more modern.

In its upcoming black and green colorway, that TPU cage appears like slime molding itself around the shoe’s oversized upper. Its grey counterpart, however, is a little more subdued.

Expected to be released later this year for around $160 via New Balance's website, the 9060 X is the first major overhaul we’ve seen New Balance make to this model.

Three years into its existence, it’s time for the 9060 to get a material upgrade.

