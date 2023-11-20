This New Balance 9060 Is a Fire Sign (Colorway Is Flames, Too)

After Joe Freshgoods gave the New Balance 9060 a proper introduction into the world, the chunky sneaker has since been on the up and up, attracting New Balance fans with its unique shape and impressive outfits.

Indeed, the 9060 has seen several solid colorways, both general releases and collaborations. But leave it to DTLR to give the shoe its the most fire scheme yet (literally).

DTLR is back at it with another New Balance 9060, the latest being an exclusive colorway that fans will only catch at the retailer.

The DTLR-exclusive New Balance 9060 "Fire Sign" presents a fiery combination of bright red and orange hues, dressing the sneaker's mesh and suede upper.

Black, white, and grey hues supply classic accents sprinkled throughout the upper, ABZORB and SBS foam midsole, and New Balance logos.

Again, the New Balance 9060 "Fire Sign" is exclusively available at DTLR for $180. And to further play on its name, the thick sneakers come with two sets of laces: a red and black pair.

Whether it be full-fledge collabs or DTLR-only colorways, DTLR rarely misses with its New Balance projects, from glow-in-dark New Balances to calm odes to the 990's connection with Washington D.C.

DTLR's New Balance 9060 "Fire Sign" sneakers advance its winning streak. The pairs dropped a few days ago, but folks are still buzzing about them.

What's not to like? They're flames.