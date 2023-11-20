Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This New Balance 9060 Is a Fire Sign (Colorway Is Flames, Too)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

After Joe Freshgoods gave the New Balance 9060 a proper introduction into the world, the chunky sneaker has since been on the up and up, attracting New Balance fans with its unique shape and impressive outfits.

Indeed, the 9060 has seen several solid colorways, both general releases and collaborations. But leave it to DTLR to give the shoe its the most fire scheme yet (literally).

DTLR is back at it with another New Balance 9060, the latest being an exclusive colorway that fans will only catch at the retailer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The DTLR-exclusive New Balance 9060 "Fire Sign" presents a fiery combination of bright red and orange hues, dressing the sneaker's mesh and suede upper.

Black, white, and grey hues supply classic accents sprinkled throughout the upper, ABZORB and SBS foam midsole, and New Balance logos.

Again, the New Balance 9060 "Fire Sign" is exclusively available at DTLR for $180. And to further play on its name, the thick sneakers come with two sets of laces: a red and black pair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Whether it be full-fledge collabs or DTLR-only colorways, DTLR rarely misses with its New Balance projects, from glow-in-dark New Balances to calm odes to the 990's connection with Washington D.C.

DTLR's New Balance 9060 "Fire Sign" sneakers advance its winning streak. The pairs dropped a few days ago, but folks are still buzzing about them.

What's not to like? They're flames.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RDN
New Balance
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
M 2002 RXJ
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550NEA
New Balance
$140
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kanye West & wife Bianca Censori seen wearing a black T-shirt & beige top
    Kanye & Wife Bianca Suddenly Call It Quits
    • Culture
  • Cartier SoHo
    When Cartier Met SoHo: The Next Chapter of Cartier’s Love Story with NYC is Materialized
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • new balance m991win
    New Balance's 991s Are Like Beautiful Reversed JJJJounds
    • Sneakers
  • Owen Wilson seen wearing a white cowboy hat with feather & grey sweatsuit with Nike running sneakers
    Of Course, Chapeau God Owen Wilson Wears a Cowboy Hat With His Jammies
    • Style
  • New Balance's 610 sneaker in a Realtree Camo colorway
    These Realtree New Balances Are Invisible
    • Sneakers
  • ronnie fieg kith asics gel lyte iii
    Kith's ASICS GEL-LYTE IIIs Are a Throwback
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023