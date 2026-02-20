Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s American-Made Dad Shoe Is Like a Creamy Matcha Latte

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's that time of year again. New Balance has revealed its new Made in U.S.A. Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which includes several seasonal spins on its classic dad shoes. Most notably, there's a New Balance 990 sneaker that looks good enough to sip.

The American-made New Balance 990v4 sneaker comes dressed in an "Olive Leaf" colorway, with cream-white and light olive accents. These soft colors pair perfectly with the model's plush suede and mesh uppers, creating a pleasing and ultra-stylish look.

All in all, it's a very nice, earthy, and admittedly tasty take on the dad shoe, which honestly looks like a fresh matcha latte with extra cream foam. Yum.

One thing you can count on with almost any Made in U.S.A. season is a delicious 990v4 sneaker (recall the "Macadamia Nut" pairs and those lime-y versions from 2024).

And it's not the only mouthwatering sneaker from the SS26 lineup. New Balance has also prepared a tangerine-colored 990v4 sneaker as well as a delicious 993 shoe in "Passion Fruit."

It's balanced with signature dadcore models in New Balance Grey, like the Steve Jobs-approved 992s and the 1300s.

New Balance's 990v4 "Olive Leaf" sneakers are expected to kick things off, dropping on New Balance's website on February 26 for $185. The rest of the Made in U.S.A. collection will release over the course of the spring and summer seasons.

  New Balance's American-Made Dad Shoe Is Like a Creamy Matcha Latte
