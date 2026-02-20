New Balance’s American-Made Dad Shoe Is Like a Creamy Matcha Latte

It's that time of year again. New Balance has revealed its new Made in U.S.A. Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which includes several seasonal spins on its classic dad shoes. Most notably, there's a New Balance 990 sneaker that looks good enough to sip.

The American-made New Balance 990v4 sneaker comes dressed in an "Olive Leaf" colorway, with cream-white and light olive accents. These soft colors pair perfectly with the model's plush suede and mesh uppers, creating a pleasing and ultra-stylish look.

All in all, it's a very nice, earthy, and admittedly tasty take on the dad shoe, which honestly looks like a fresh matcha latte with extra cream foam. Yum.

One thing you can count on with almost any Made in U.S.A. season is a delicious 990v4 sneaker (recall the "Macadamia Nut" pairs and those lime-y versions from 2024).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And it's not the only mouthwatering sneaker from the SS26 lineup. New Balance has also prepared a tangerine-colored 990v4 sneaker as well as a delicious 993 shoe in "Passion Fruit."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's balanced with signature dadcore models in New Balance Grey, like the Steve Jobs-approved 992s and the 1300s.

New Balance's 990v4 "Olive Leaf" sneakers are expected to kick things off, dropping on New Balance's website on February 26 for $185. The rest of the Made in U.S.A. collection will release over the course of the spring and summer seasons.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.