New Balance’s American-Made Dad Shoe Is Like a Creamy Matcha Latte
It's that time of year again. New Balance has revealed its new Made in U.S.A. Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which includes several seasonal spins on its classic dad shoes. Most notably, there's a New Balance 990 sneaker that looks good enough to sip.
The American-made New Balance 990v4 sneaker comes dressed in an "Olive Leaf" colorway, with cream-white and light olive accents. These soft colors pair perfectly with the model's plush suede and mesh uppers, creating a pleasing and ultra-stylish look.
All in all, it's a very nice, earthy, and admittedly tasty take on the dad shoe, which honestly looks like a fresh matcha latte with extra cream foam. Yum.
One thing you can count on with almost any Made in U.S.A. season is a delicious 990v4 sneaker (recall the "Macadamia Nut" pairs and those lime-y versions from 2024).
And it's not the only mouthwatering sneaker from the SS26 lineup. New Balance has also prepared a tangerine-colored 990v4 sneaker as well as a delicious 993 shoe in "Passion Fruit."
It's balanced with signature dadcore models in New Balance Grey, like the Steve Jobs-approved 992s and the 1300s.
New Balance's 990v4 "Olive Leaf" sneakers are expected to kick things off, dropping on New Balance's website on February 26 for $185. The rest of the Made in U.S.A. collection will release over the course of the spring and summer seasons.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.