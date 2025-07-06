This Is a “Camo” Dad Shoe, Done the New Balance Way

After a pretty exciting start to its comeback era, New Balance's 992 sneaker goes covert mode in a new handsome "Dark Camo" colorway.

The latest New Balance 992 doesn't feature camouflage prints like Todd Snyder's pairs. Although if it did, the New Balance dad shoe would be right on time for the camo renaissance.

Instead, the "Dark Camo" New Balance sneaker borrows dark olive green tones from the classic pattern. The earthy greens strike the shoe's classic suede and mesh layers, resulting in this extremely pleasing brown-ish green take on the model.

The New Balance 992 is complete with its classic chunky sole infused with the brand's technical cushioning. It also offers what appears to be dark violet shoelaces, which create a satisfying contrast against the olive green shades.

The New Balance 992 returned earlier this year through a perfectly "aged" Joe Freshgoods collaboration, followed by a few delicious general releases. Seriously, the most recent 992s like the creamy "Calcium" and "Sweet Caramel" versions are indeed foodie-approved.

The "Steve Jobs" sneakers are now available in the new "Dark Camo" color scheme, which can be purchased on Extra Butter's website for $200. However, I'd act quickly, as several sizes have already sold out.

Size already gone? Don't worry. The olive green 992s are expected to release on New Balance's website very soon.

