New Balance's Absurdly Elderly Allerdale Sneaker Is a Dad Shoe Masterpiece

New Balance knows dad shoes. But the New Balance Allerdale may redefine the term. The meaty leather walking shoe is elderly perfection.

The New Balance Allerdale (model number UADWBRN) is an all-new sneaker style based on the sort of excellently orthopedic shoes that've been gaining popularity among a certain sect of stylish folks.

If you know, you know: Mephisto, SAS, Paraboot. New Balance?

Well, New Balance is usually in the discourse regardless but the Allerdale seems like the perfect opportunity for New Balance to strike back but good. NB is more than mere retro running shoes or hyped collabs!

billys 1 / 3

The New Balance Allerdale is made in the UK by hand and it comes with a fitting price tag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But you get a sturdy leather walking shoe that can likely be resoled when the time comes, complete with leather sockliner and replaceable insole (so you can slot in a Dr. Scholls, you know).

Expect the Allerdale to retail closer to $250 when it eventually releases in the West, which is a princely sum for folks adjusted to $100 Sambas but basically normal price for most Made in the UK New Balance shoes.

And, in Japan, the New Balance Allerdale would run you ¥42,900 (about $290) on BILLYS Japan's website, so consider yourselves lucky.

The Allerdale actually leaked a few times over the past year with little fanfare but its unassuming design likely kept it from greater discourse.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That's just fine for the folks who get it. If you're in the Allerdale's target market, this one's for you.