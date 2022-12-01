Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Basement & NB Return For Round Three

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: The Basement x New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: December 4, 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: BSMNT Store

Editor’s Notes: New Balance’s 2002R silhouette has lived quite the highlife since its inception back in 2020.

An evolution of the 2002 released ten years prior, the 2002R has found itself as one of NB’s most popular silhouettes, thanks in no small part to its feature in the label’s sought-after “Protection” pack releases.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Naturally for any NB sneaker (especially a new one) collaborations are a must, although the majority of 2002R link-ups to-date — which includes AURALEE, Atmos, and thisisneverthat — have gone fairly under the radar.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That being said, when London creative studio The Basement threw its hat into the 2002R ring last year, it couldn’t have been further above (?) the radar, if it tried.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Anyway, following a community exclusive “Earth Brown” and “Moss Green” take on the sneaker, the duo are reuniting this season for a “Stone Grey” iteration — arguably the most anticipated release yet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Doused in an iced-out mix of gray, white, and black, the 2002R boasts a variety of rugged materials including waterproof heavy suede and textured rubber.

Black toe caps, heel guards, and a rigid outsole meet 3M panels to create a unique aesthetic yet to be seen on the New Balance model, while things are rounded out with The Basement’s OG logo on the heel, as well as motifs on the tongue, lace tips, and insole.

You’re going to have to have your wits about you if you’re going to be in with a chance of copping these, but for those lucky enough to get their feet on a pair: you could quite possibly be sporting the sneaker of the year this winter. Bravo in advance!

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • In Its Fashion Era, New Balance's Barely-There Shoes Have Never Looked Better
  • You've Seen JJJJound's Elegant New Balance Dad Shoe Before (But Not Really)
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
  • AURALEE's Next Great New Balance Shoe Is a Court Classic Gone Luxe
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now