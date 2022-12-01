The Basement & NB Return For Round Three

Brand: The Basement x New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: December 4, 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: BSMNT Store

Editor’s Notes: New Balance’s 2002R silhouette has lived quite the highlife since its inception back in 2020.

An evolution of the 2002 released ten years prior, the 2002R has found itself as one of NB’s most popular silhouettes, thanks in no small part to its feature in the label’s sought-after “Protection” pack releases.

Naturally for any NB sneaker (especially a new one) collaborations are a must, although the majority of 2002R link-ups to-date — which includes AURALEE, Atmos, and thisisneverthat — have gone fairly under the radar.

That being said, when London creative studio The Basement threw its hat into the 2002R ring last year, it couldn’t have been further above (?) the radar, if it tried.

Anyway, following a community exclusive “Earth Brown” and “Moss Green” take on the sneaker, the duo are reuniting this season for a “Stone Grey” iteration — arguably the most anticipated release yet.

Doused in an iced-out mix of gray, white, and black, the 2002R boasts a variety of rugged materials including waterproof heavy suede and textured rubber.

Black toe caps, heel guards, and a rigid outsole meet 3M panels to create a unique aesthetic yet to be seen on the New Balance model, while things are rounded out with The Basement’s OG logo on the heel, as well as motifs on the tongue, lace tips, and insole.

You’re going to have to have your wits about you if you’re going to be in with a chance of copping these, but for those lucky enough to get their feet on a pair: you could quite possibly be sporting the sneaker of the year this winter. Bravo in advance!