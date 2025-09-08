Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Surprisingly Techy & Literally Fresh New Balance Dad Shoe

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
New Balance
Some of New Balance’s most pioneering technology is built into the Arishi v4 Tiralux sneaker. However, you wouldn’t notice from a first glance at its dad shoe-coded upper. 

The New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Tiralux is a sneaker built with a light mesh upper, silver overlays, a white midsole, and a soft gum outsole. It presents a recipe of understated retro looks and serious comfort that New Balance is well acquainted with.

Underfoot is where the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Tiralux shoe really shines. Fresh Foam is the Boston-based brand’s plush, single-piece cushioning that compresses on impact and rebounds cleanly, giving serious comfort and practicality.

Stylistically, this hi-tech everyday sneaker hits the sweet spot between performance and lifestyle. Think of the way NB’s 990 models and 2000s runners have slid from track to cityscape, the Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Tiralux follows that playbook extremely well.

Part of New Balance’s Fresh Foam line, the Arishi is an approachable, do-everything entry into that retro runner universe.

Make no mistake, though, this is a legit running platform dressed for daily life. And it’s available now on New Balance’s website for $80. 

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
