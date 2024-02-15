Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's Most Underrated Sneaker Is Back

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

The New Balance 878, a severely under appreciated sneaker from the New Balance back catalog, is making a return this season thanks to Japanese outlet, BEAUTY&YOUTH.

The 878 sneaker, which is being stocked exclusively at the Tokyo-based retailer, was first released by New Balance back in 2000 as a then forward-thinking and innovative running silhouette.

Unlike modern day performance sneakers though, New Balance’s 878 doesn’t come with a carbon plate etched into its midsole, nor does it weigh less than a bag of sugar, or cost $500.

Instead, the beautiful-to-look at retro runner boasts all the hallmarks of a popular 2024 lifestyle sneaker.

Take its archetypal chunky New Balance ABZORB midsole, for instance, or its multifaceted upper concoction made of suede and mesh, and with only an “N” logo on the side to its name, it’s fairly minimalist, too.

Elsewhere, “878” is neatly embroidered towards the rear of the shoe (something of a rarity with NB nowadays), beneath a pull tag, and a few pops of reflective piping.

BEAUTY&YOUTH

From a birds eye’s perspective, you’d be forgiven for mistaking a New Balance 878 for a 991 or maybe even a 993 such is the Boston-based sportswear label’s inherent way of creating techy-looking uppers.

One look from the side, though, and it’s immediately clear that the entire silhouette is comparatively different.

Firstly it’s chunkier, not just the midsole but the upper is slightly enlarged too. And secondly – this is one for the eagle-eyed – the almost jagged edges underfoot gives the 878 an overall more grippy, trail aesthetic.

Point is, New Balance’s 878 has been slept on for far too long. But now, thanks to BEAUTY&YOUTH, the sneaker is ready to make a return.

Now, does anyone have a Tokyo plug?

