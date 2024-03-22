New Balance's Sneakers Keep Falling Flat (In the Soles)

New Balance's sneakers continue to fall flat. Let me explain: New Balance's sneakers are still very much thriving, thanks to chunky dadcore models like the 9060 and 2002R sneakers. But New Balance has also found a sweet spot with its more flat-soled shoes, ignited by the reigning champ, the New Balance 550.

When discussing level New Balances, the URC42 sneaker also comes comes to mind. Although this model may not be the most popular kid in the NB lunchroom, its understated design certainly caught Junya Watanabe's attention.

During Junya Watanabe MAN's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation in October, the label presented glossy, tonal takes on the New Balance URC42 sneakers.

At the hands of Junya Watanabe, the lifestyle-y New Balance sneaker boasted semi-lustrous leather and matte suede moments, topped in either black or white paint jobs (a couple of dual-branded badges, too).

Similiar to the brand's New Balance 650 collab, Junya Watanabe's New Balance URC42 receives a smooth ride for its base, making for a simple finish to the already straightforward sneaker.

Following its SS24 show moment, the Junya Watanabe x New Balance URC42 sneakers are right on schedule, having already landed at Junya Watanabe stores fresh into the spring season.

We're currently in the era of simple slim sneakers, and New Balance is all-aboard with its flat-footed shoes. The Boston label's sneakers are often a flawless balance of sport and lifestyle plus New Balance's color magic, resulting in these nice bump-free-soled sneakers spanning various categories.

Skaters get New Balance's gloriously-colored 480 "Dunk" sneakers, while tennis folk get the New Balance T500 and CT302 for their on-court style moments. Miu Miu even hopped on the wave, flattening one of New Balance's chunkiest runners in name of luxury.

Honestly, New Balance's sneakers end up being an understated flex for all NB heads to enjoy. I suspect the same energy will follow with the Junya Watanabe collaboration.