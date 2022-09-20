Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Palace & New Balance Have (Finally) Collaborated

Written by Tayler Willson

Brand: Palace x New Balance

Model: 580

Release Date: September 23

Price: TBC

Buy: Palace Skateboards (09/23) & New Balance (09/30)

Editor’s Notes: It’s been a long time coming, but serial collaborators Palace and New Balance are finally hooking up for a two-piece footwear pack that’s set to drop later this week.

The fact it’s taken until now for two of the busiest brands on the scene to unite is quite astonishing, even more so when you take into account that their joint list of collaborators reads like a who's who of who you need to know in the world of fashion nowadays.



Palace has teamed up with the likes of Engineered Garments, Rapha, and adidas Originals in the last few months alone, while NB is readying releases with Patta, Joe Freshgoods, and Aimé Leon Dore, to name a few.

Anyway, for the debut Palace x NB collaboration, the pair have turned their focus to the latter’s lesser-hyped 580 silhouette, dressing it in two lively nineties-inspired colorways.

“Lapis Blue” and “Neutral Gargoyle” are joined by “Pansy Violet” and “Deep Shaded Spruce,” on a silhouette built up of hairy suede overlays, mesh underlays, and a rollbar midsole, while a nifty stash pocket can be found on the tongue is handy addition and perfect for keeping your "medication" in.

Palace


For Palace, this NB collab comes fresh off the back of revealing the eighth and final installment of its extensive Autumn collection (which is also dropping later this week).

While for the Boston-based sneaker label, this is likely to be just the first of many link-ups over the next few days and the its seemingly unstoppable collaboration train continues to roll on.

Tayler Willson
Style Writer
