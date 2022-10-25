Stray Rats Takes on NB’s Lesser-Known 580

Brand: Stray Rats x New Balance

Model: 580

Release Date: October 28

Price: $159.99

Editor’s Notes: Aside from a recent collaboration with PALACE, New Balance’s 580 silhouette is virtually unheard of amongst our younger readers.

Even for those who were plugged into the early days of internet sneaker culture and aware of the elegantly-chunky silhouette, it remains somewhat of a holy grail not least because of its initial Japan-only release way back when.

Even following its stateside debut in 2007, the silhouette proved tricky-to-impossible to cop, and that’s the thing with the modern day sneakerhead: they want what they cannot get, which made the 580 even more desirable.

Anyway, fresh from the aforementioned PALACE two-pack last month, New Balance has officially revealed its latest collaboration with Stray Rats, which sees the Miami-founded label dress the 580 in fluorescent shades and muted earth tones inspired by the aesthetic conventions of 2007.

The poppy color combinations – not too dissimilar from the PALACE drop – have been designed to pay tribute to the era of digital camera photos of sneaker collections.

As we know, this isn’t Stray Rats’ first New Balance rodeo after the Julian Consuegra-founded brand already lending its street-savvy notes to the 827, 574, and 991 – but it might well be its best.

Of course, I’ll let you be the judge of that because frankly I don’t care. All I’m fussed about is copping a pair of the burgundy babies and wearing strictly around the house only. No outside walks for you.