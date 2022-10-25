Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Stray Rats Takes on NB’s Lesser-Known 580

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Stray Rats x New Balance

Model: 580

Release Date: October 28

Price: $159.99

Buy: New Balance

Editor’s Notes: Aside from a recent collaboration with PALACE, New Balance’s 580 silhouette is virtually unheard of amongst our younger readers.

Even for those who were plugged into the early days of internet sneaker culture and aware of the elegantly-chunky silhouette, it remains somewhat of a holy grail not least because of its initial Japan-only release way back when.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even following its stateside debut in 2007, the silhouette proved tricky-to-impossible to cop, and that’s the thing with the modern day sneakerhead: they want what they cannot get, which made the 580 even more desirable.

New Balance
1 / 5

Anyway, fresh from the aforementioned PALACE two-pack last month, New Balance has officially revealed its latest collaboration with Stray Rats, which sees the Miami-founded label dress the 580 in fluorescent shades and muted earth tones inspired by the aesthetic conventions of 2007.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The poppy color combinations – not too dissimilar from the PALACE drop – have been designed to pay tribute to the era of digital camera photos of sneaker collections.

New Balance
1 / 5

As we know, this isn’t Stray Rats’ first New Balance rodeo after the Julian Consuegra-founded brand already lending its street-savvy notes to the 827, 574, and 991 – but it might well be its best.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, I’ll let you be the judge of that because frankly I don’t care. All I’m fussed about is copping a pair of the burgundy babies and wearing strictly around the house only. No outside walks for you.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Abc.Zip-Up French Terry Hoodie Anthracite
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSFN3-S Gel Kayano 28 Anthracite/ Antique Gold
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Baseball GOAT Shohei Ohtani Takes on New Balance’s Dad Shoe GOAT
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now