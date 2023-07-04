New Balance's Race Illegal SuperComps Just Got Faster

Brand: New Balance

Model: FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v2

Price: £210

Buy: New Balance

Editor’s Notes: If you thought that New Balance’s v1 SuperComp was a game-changer, then you’re going to love what their new FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v2 is bringing to the running table.

Arriving in “Neon Dragonfly” and black colorways, the super-stacked running sneaker takes the SuperComp to the new heights (literally) with a fresh execution of New Balance’s Energy Arc technology and a midsole that houses an arched carbon fiber plate.

Sandwiched between two layers of FuelCell cushioning, the SuperComp v2 features a hollow channel through the middle of the shoe, which returns energy as it reshapes, thus creating a high rebound sense of propulsion.

The term “Super Shoe” is bandied around a little loosely nowadays for my liking. But when I call New Balance’s FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v2 a bonafide super shoe, I mean it.

It’s a sneaker designed to look, feel, and perform differently to its predecessors both on race day and throughout training.

And while the SuperComp’s stack-height might be too tall for the elites to wear for racing (there’s a World Athletics 40mm limit), it’ll do nicely for us normal folk.