The New Balance 1906 Just Got a Purty Makeover

It's been a great year for the New Balance 1906, and things are continuing to look up for the model in the new year.

New Balance gets into the Lunar New Year spirit with a 1906 pack inspired by Chinese traditions and celebrations of ringing in the new year.

The most eye-catching pair of the pack is undoubtedly the pink colorway, which sees pink shades dress the shoe's overlapping technical build, joined by silver hints.

While cream and pink colorblocking decorate the thick N-energy-equipped sole, New Balance branding makes appearances elsewhere in pink hues.

Last but not least, New Balance's 1906 "Lunar New Year" gets jade green insoles, nodding to the importance of the color in Eastern cultures. "Famed thinker Confucius compared jade (玉) to virtues like benevolence, fairness, and authenticity, as well as symbols of the divine and nature," per Up There.

Up There is fresh off its own buzzy 1906 collaboration, extending the year's love for 1906 sneakers. The technical stepper also enjoyed solid takes by other New Balance collaborators, including Auralee, Kith, and INVINCIBLE.

Now, Up There is helping drop off New Balance's 1906 "Lunar New Year" pack. The pink New Balance 1906 "Lunar New Year" is joined by an equally appealing cream colorway, both currently up for grabs on Up There's website.

Talk about Christmas and the new year coming early. This isn't me complaining, by the way.